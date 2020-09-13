Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (S/2020/742) [EN/AR]

Letter dated 27 July 2020 from the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

I have the honour to transmit herewith information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic for the period from 20 June to 24 July 2020 (see annex).

I should be grateful if you would circulate the present letter and its annex as a document of the Security Council.

(Signed) V. Nebenzia

Annex to the letter dated 27 July 2020 from the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (20 June 2020)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

By agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkey, a ceasefire regime came into effect in the Idlib de-escalation area at 0001 hours on 6 March 2020.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported three incidents of gunfire in Idlib Governorate.

The Turkish representative office has reported one incident of gunfire in Idlib Governorate.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,420 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 4,021.41 tons.