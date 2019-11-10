Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (S/2019/829)

Annex to the letter dated 18 October 2019 from the Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (21 September 2019)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

By agreement between the Russian Federation and Turkey, a truce came into effect in the Idlib de-escalation area at 0600 hours on 31 August 2019.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported 34 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 14 in Idlib, 7 in Aleppo, 7 in Ladhiqi yah and 6 in Hama.

The Turkish representative office has reported 23 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 13 in Idlib, 6 in Ladhiqiyah, 3 in Hama and 1 in Aleppo.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,207 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 3,598.8535 tons.