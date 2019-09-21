21 Sep 2019

Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (S/2019/715) [EN/AR]

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 13 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (231.61 KB)English version
preview
Download PDF (300.65 KB)Arabic version

Information bulletin from the Russian Fed ration Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (23 August 2019)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported 30 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 16 in Ladhiqiyah, 13 in Aleppo and 1 in Idlib.

The Turkish representative office has reported four incidents of gunfire in Idlib Governorate.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,188 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 3,548.226 tons.

