Information bulletins from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the Memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (S/2018/806)

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the Memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (30 August 2018)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the Memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

The number of violations of the ceasefire regime by illegal armed groups active in the Idlib de-escalation area has remained high.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported 27 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 15 in Aleppo, 10 in Ladhiqiyah and 2 in Hama.

The Turkish representative office has reported two incidents of gunfire: one in Aleppo Governorate and one in Hama Governorate.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

Over the past 24 hours, the Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides has carried out two humanitarian operations: in Jubb al-Jarrah, Hama Governorate; and Tall Abu Susah, Aleppo Governorate.

In total, 1,912 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 2,949.71 tons.

Over the past 24 hours, medical assistance has been provided to 334 residents.

In total, medical assistance has been provided to 91,074 residents.

Reconciliation of opposing sides

No ceasefire agreements have been signed over the past 24 hours.

The number of populated areas that have joined the reconciliation process is 2,518.

The number of armed groups that have announced their commitment to accepting and fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire is unchanged — it is still 234.