Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (11 December 2018) (S/2018/1100) [EN/AR]

Information bulletin from the Russian Federation Ministry of Defence regarding the status of implementation of the memorandum on the creation of de-escalation areas (8 December 2018)

Observance of the ceasefire regime

Monitoring groups have continued to monitor observance of the ceasefire regime as part of implementing the memorandum on the creation of de -escalation areas in the Syrian Arab Republic, signed by the Russian Federation, the Republic of Turkey and the Islamic Republic of Iran on 4 May 2017.

The Russian representative office of the Russian and Turkish Joint Commission reviewing issues related to violations of the ceasefire regime has reported 10 incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: 6 in Ladhiqiyah, 3 in Aleppo and 1 in Hama.

The Turkish representative office has reported five incidents of gunfire in the following Governorates: three in Aleppo, one in Hama and one in Idlib.

Provision of humanitarian aid to the population of the Syrian Arab Republic

The Centre for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring has not carried out any humanitarian operations over the past 24 hours.

In total, 2,011 humanitarian operations have been carried out. The total weight of humanitarian cargo delivered is 3,155.61 tons.

Reconciliation of opposing sides

No ceasefire agreements have been signed over the past 24 hours.

The number of populated areas that have joined the reconciliation process is 2,518.

The number of armed groups that have announced their commitment to accepting and fulfilling the terms of the ceasefire is unchanged — it is still 234.