Informal Site Profiles Northeast Syria - December 2018

Key Findings from smaller informal camps and collective centres

Movement: Populations in assessed camps and collective centres are relatively static.

New arrivals were only reported in four assessed sites in Deir-ez-Zor governorate and one assessed site in the Al-Thawrah area in the two weeks before data collection.

WASH: Sources of drinking water vary by region and by site. Informal site residents in and near Al-Thawrah city reportedly mainly use public taps and piped water, while assessed locations in Deir-ez-Zor use trucked water. In 80% of assessed sites where people reportedly got ill after drinking water, trucking was the main source used.

Education: Access to education varies greatly by region. Children in the Al-Thawrah area reportedly face few barriers in going to school, whereas no access to education was reported in all assessed sites in Menbij sub-district.

Protection: The most commonly reported safety issue thoughout all assessed sites is the presence of rodents. Other commonly reported issues include child labour and early marriage. Access to key documentation and birth registration services is low overall.

Health: Residents in around 80% of assessed sites are reportedly able to access healthcare facilities. However, this does not guarantee access to adequate care.

People with chronic diseases are reportedly not able to access sufficient and/or adequate medical supplies in 89% of assessed sites.

Food: Availability of food was reportedly sufficient in just 51% of all assessed sites.

The most commonly reported priority food needs include bread, flour ghee, and sugar.

NFIs: Shelter needs were reported in 28 of 44 assessed camps, with new and additional tents especially crucial in Menbij sub-district. Winter items, primarily heating fuel, were named as some of the most commonly needed household items.

Livelihoods: In 33% of all assessed sites, no household income sources are reportedly available.