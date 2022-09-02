Informal Site and Settlement Profiles: Deir-ez-Zor Governorate, Syria (May 2022)

Background

In October 2019, military operations in the area around the Turkish border led to a change in control of an area of approximately 4,000 km2 , encompassing Ras al-Ain, Suluk and Tell Abiad. As a result, approximately 70,000 persons were displaced, and two camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) were closed.

Towards the end of 2020, clashes and shelling resumed, causing further displacement. Meanwhile, economic conditions have deteriorated across Syria, and the prices of basic goods are increasing. This is partly due to the instability and decline of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US Dollar (USD), as well as the escalation of conflict in northwest Syria in early 2020.

Since late 2020 and continuing in 2022, Northeast Syria has been experiencing drought conditions due to the reduced flow in the Euphrates River and a long-term reduction in groundwater levels. The drought has not only affected access to water but also electricity, agricultural livelihoods, food security, and health.