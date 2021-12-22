Informal Site and Settlement Profiles: Ar-Raqqa Governorate, Syria (October 2021)

Background

In October 2019, military operations in the area around the Turkish border led to a change in control of an area of approximately 4,000 km, encompassing Ras al-Ain, Suluk and Tell Abiad sub-districts. As a result, approximately 70,000 people got displaced, and two camps for internally displaced persons (IDPs) were closed. Towards the end of 2020, clashes and shelling resumed causing further displacement.

Meanwhile, economic conditions have deteriorated across Syria, and the prices of basic goods are increasing. This is partly due to the instability and decline of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US Dollar (USD) as well as the escalation of conflict in northwest Syria in early 2020.

The year 2021 has seen significant reduction of water entering Syria through the Euphrates river causing severe impact on water stations as well as on electricity production in northeast Syria.

Northeast Syria (NES) is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, the highest levels recorded since the beginning of the pandemic. At the time of data collection in November 2021, 36,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,223 deaths had been registered in NES.5 At the same time, vaccination rates remained low across Syria.