Informal Site and Settlement Profiles: Al-Hasakeh Governorate, Syria (February 2022)

Background

Since the start of the Syrian civil war in 2011, widespread conflict across northeast Syria (NES) has resulted in significant displacement of civilians. Economic conditions have deteriorated across the entire country, and the prices of basic goods have increased. This is partly due to the instability and decline of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US Dollar (USD), as well as the escalation of conflict in northwest Syria in early 2020. The international community anticipates further economic deterioration as a result of the ongoing Ukraine crisis. The significant reduction of the level of the Euphrates river causes severe impact on water and electricity access, livelihoods and food security in northeast Syria. The drought, combined with continued conflict in the areas around Ras Al Ein, as well as the ongoing pandemic has caused further displacement in this part of Syria. This assessment therefore provides data of basic needs across different sectors of Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) living in informal sites and settlements across northeast Syria.