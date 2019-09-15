IMRC Pistachio Market System, Northwest Syria

iMMAP Launches Pistachio Market System in Northwest Syria Report

Funded by USAID, iMMAP IMRC conducted a value chain study on the Pistachio market in Northwest Syria (NWS) from December 2018 to January 2019. The selection of the pistachio commodity has been carried out in close coordination with the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster South Turkey Hub.

Aimed at understanding the current situation of the pistachio value chain in NWS, this study centered on the mapping and analysis of the pistachio market system through three layers: the market environment, the market chain and the key infrastructures, inputs and support services.

To facilitate this study, iMMAP consulted local actors in six sub districts of three governorates: Ain Al Arab, A’zaz and Jarablus in the Aleppo governorate, Idleb and Khan Shaykun in the Idleb governorate, and Suran in the Hama governorate. A total of 53 market actors were interviewed as key informants along with four group discussions with consumers.

With their help and input, the report gives a snapshot and a closer gaze at the market system status and bottlenecks, unearthing some compelling and potentially serviceable findings as noted below:

Pistachio trees need 15 years to reach their harvestable maturity and production stage.

The price of 1 metric ton (MT) in 2018 decreased by an average of 13% in comparison with the price in 2017. With that being said, the price of 1 MT of pistachio in 2018 was ten times more than the price set for the same weight in 2011.

Pistachio has become very costly. The average price of 1 kilogram (KG) of pistachio in 2018 represented almost 6% of the monthly Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) for the month of December in 2018.

Pistachio processors reported a 40% decrease in the number of vendors in 2018 compared to 2011.

The cost of pistachio production increased from 17,000 Syrian Pounds (SYP) per MT in 2011 to 100,000 SYP per MT in 2018.

The report in its entirety can be downloaded through this link on iMMAP’s official website.