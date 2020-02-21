Implementation of Security Council resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017), 2401 (2018), 2449 (2018) and 2504 (2020) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/141) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

The information contained herein is based on data available to agencies of the United Nations system and obtained from the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and other relevant sources. Data from agencies of the United Nations system regarding their humanitarian deliveries have been reported for December 2019 and January 2020.

The present report is the sixty-fifth submitted pursuant to paragraph 17 of Security Council resolution 2139 (2014), paragraph 10 of resolution 2165 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2191 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2258 (2015), paragraph 5 of resolution 2332 (2016), paragraph 6 of resolution 2393 (2017), paragraph 12 of resolution 2401 (2018), paragraph 6 of resolution 2449 (2018), and paragraph 8 of resolution 2504 (2020), in the last of which the Council requested the Secretary-General to provide a report at least every 60 days, on the implementation of the resolutions by all parties to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic.

II. Major developments

Key points: December 2019 and January 2020

Hostilities in the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic increased significantly during the reporting period, causing civilian casualties and displacement, despite the 12 January ceasefire announced by the Russian Federation and Turkey. The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 344 civilian deaths in the north-west of the country as a result of reported airstrikes and ground-based strikes. At least 108 children, including 55 boys and 53 girls, were among those killed.

Some 520,000 people, 80 per cent of whom were women and children, were displaced in the north-west during the reporting period. Almost all of those displaced moved further north and west, away from the intensifying aerial and ground bombardment and into ever- shrinking and overcrowded areas where civilians hope to find relative safety. This is the highest level of displacement in north-west Syrian Arab Republic in recent years.

Health-care and education services continued to be affected by hostilities, with four incidents affecting health-care facilities and assets confirmed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and 14 incidents affecting education facilities verified by the United Nations. The incidents, many in the north-west of the country, resulted in the killing and injuring of civilians, including women, children, people in need of medical care and humanitarian workers.

In the north-east of the country, the Hawl camp in Hasakah Governorate continues to host more than 66,000 people, of whom 66 per cent are under the age of 18 years – almost 44,000 children. After a temporary reduction in the presence of humanitarian partners and the suspension of several activities owing to military operations, most humanitarian activities have resumed and health teams are working across the camp, although challenges remain with regard to providing assistance in the annex where third-country nationals are hosted.

Humanitarian assistance provided by United Nations agencies included food deliveries for 4.5 million people in December and for 4.3 million people in January. More than 1.7 million health and medical treatments were provided to people throughout the country. Cross-border assistance, authorized under Security Council resolutions 2165 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2393 (2017), 2449 (2018) and 2504 (2020), remained a vital part of the humanitarian response and included dispatched food assistance for over 1 million people in December and 1.2 million people in January, as well as the third polio immunization campaign of 2019 in December, reaching more than 830,000 children under the age of 5.

With the adoption of Security Council resolution 2504 (2020) and the removal of Ramtha and Ya‘rubiyah as authorized crossing points, the Security Council requested the Secretary-General to report to it by the end of February 2020 on the feasibility of using alternative modalities for the border crossing of Ya‘rubiyah in order to ensure that humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, reached people in need throughout the Syrian Arab Republic through the most direct routes, and in accordance with the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. Consultations were undertaken in January on that basis.