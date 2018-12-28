Implementation of Security Council resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017) and 2401 (2018) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2018/1104) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

The information contained herein is based on data available to agencies of the United Nations system and obtained from the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and other relevant sources. Data from agencies of the United Nations system on their humanitarian deliveries have been reported for November 2018.

The present report is the fifty-eighth submitted pursuant to paragraph 17 of Security Council resolution 2139 (2014), paragraph 10 of resolution 2165 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2191 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2258 (2015), paragraph 5 of resolution 2332 (2016), paragraph 6 of resolution 2393 (2017) and paragraph 12 of resolution 2401 (2018), in which the Council requested the SecretaryGeneral to report, every 30 days, on the implementation of the resolutions by all parties to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic.

II. Major developments

Box 1

Key points: November 2018

November saw shelling in multiple locations in and around Idlib Governorate in the north-west of the country, with civilian casualties reported in a number of incidents. A chemical attack on western Aleppo city allegedly took place on 24 November 2018.

Large numbers of civilian casualties continued to be reported in south-eastern Dayr al-Zawr Governorate, where military operations against Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) continued. An estimated 9,000 civilians continued to be unable to move outside the area, owing to restrictions imposed by ISIL, and to face a host of other protection challenges.

Between 3 and 8 November, a joint Syrian Arab Red Crescent and United Nations aid convoy delivered humanitarian assistance to up to 50,000 people in the Rukban makeshift settlement, on the Syrian-Jordanian border. The convoy was the first major delivery of humanitarian assistance to the area since January 2018, and it was also the first time that aid reached the area from inside the Syrian Arab Republic.