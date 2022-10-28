Implementation of Security Council resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393(2017), 2401 (2018), 2449 (2018), 2504 (2020), 2533(2020), 2585(2021) and 2642(2022) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/775) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

1. The present report is the eighty-first submitted pursuant to paragraph 17 of Security Council resolution 2139 (2014), paragraph 10 of resolution 2165 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2191 (2014), paragraph 5 of resolution 2258 (2015), paragraph 5 of resolution 2332 (2016), paragraph 6 of resolution 2393 (2017), paragraph 12 of resolution 2401 (2018), paragraph 6 of resolution 2449 (2018), paragraph 8 of resolution 2504 (2020), paragraph 3 of resolution 2533 (2020), paragraph 5 of resolution 2585 (2021) and paragraph 5 of resolution 2642 (2022), in the last five of which the Council requested the Secretary-General to provide a report at least every 60 days on the implementation of the resolutions by all parties to the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic.

2. The information contained herein is based on data available to entities of the United Nations system and obtained from the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and other relevant sources. Data from entities of the United Nations system regarding their humanitarian deliveries have been reported for the months of August and September 2022.

II. Major developments

Key points

1. Violence continued in the Idlib de-escalation area in the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic, including air strikes, mutual shelling and clashes. Hostilities continued in the northern part of the country.

2. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified incidents in which at least 92 civilians, including 2 women and 35 children, were killed as a result of hostilities. In addition, at least 80 civilians, including 5 women and 38 children, were injured.

3. A cholera outbreak was confirmed in 13 out of 14 governorates. The United Nations and partners launched a plan to support with response and prevention.

4. Amid the cholera outbreak, reliable access to sufficient and safe water across the north of the Syrian Arab Republic remained a challenge. From 11 August to the end of the reporting period, the Uluk water station did not operate as necessary for water to reach Hasakah city.

5. The economic crisis continued to affect civilians across the country, while limited electricity supply affected the functioning of basic services. Syrians can now only afford one sixth of the food they could purchase in 2019.

6. Low funding levels of the Syrian humanitarian response are concerning as humanitarian partners are preparing for the winter season. Six million people in the Syrian Arab Republic are in urgent need of winter assistance, an increase of more than 30 per cent compared with last year.

7. A security operation, carried out in Hawl camp from 25 August to 17 September, temporarily affected humanitarian services. Protection incidents have been reported throughout the security operation.

8. Humanitarian assistance by United Nations agencies and their partners continued throughout the Syrian Arab Republic, including food assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) for 5.9 million people in August and 4.7 million people in September, across all 14 governorates. Early recovery and livelihood sector partners supported 243,134 direct beneficiaries and 635,567 indirect beneficiaries in August and September.

9. On 4 August, the sixth cross-line convoy, consisting of 14 trucks, delivered food assistance to reach over 43,000 people in the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic. On 17 September, the seventh cross-line convoy, consisting of 16 trucks, delivered food and non-food assistance. During the reporting period, 12 consignments consisting of 297 trucks crossed into the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic from Türkiye through crossborder operations, all through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.