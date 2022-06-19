Implementation of Security Council resolutions 2139 (2014), 2165 (2014), 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017), 2401 (2018), 2449 (2018), 2504 (2020), 2533 (2020) and 2585 (2021) - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/492) [EN/AR]

I. Introduction

The information contained herein is based on data available to entities of the United Nations system and obtained from the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic and other relevant sources. Data from entities of the United Nations system regarding their humanitarian deliveries have been reported for the months of April and May 2022.

II. Major developments

Key points

Violence continued in the Idlib de-escalation area in the north-west of the Syrian Arab Republic, including air strikes, mutual shelling and clashes, even as the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases continued to be a cause for concern. Hostilities increased significantly in the northern part of the country, including but not limited to Tall Rif‘at in the northern Aleppo countryside, Manbij, Ayn Isa and Tall Tamr.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) verified incidents in which at least 72 civilians, including 10 women and 12 children, were killed as a result of hostilities. In addition, at least 46 civilians, including 5 women and 14 children, were injured.

The economic crisis continued to affect civilians across the country.

Approximately 12 million people are considered to be food-insecure and 1.9 million are at risk of falling into food insecurity. April marked the eighth consecutive month in which the monthly price for a standard food basket reached the highest level ever recorded. After more than 11 years of conflict and displacement, an unprecedented number of children and women in the country are now struggling with soaring rates of malnutrition.

COVID-19 continued to spread across parts of the country, albeit at a slower pace. Although vaccination efforts are under way, only 7.8 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 12.2 per cent has received at least one dose.

The crisis continues to have a gendered impact, with women and adolescent girls paying a high price for harmful and discriminatory gender norms, including gender-based violence, while men and boys face elevated risks linked to arbitrary detention, forced conscription and explosive ordnance.

Multiple safety and security incidents occurred in Hawl camp during the reporting period, including against humanitarian workers. An attack on 10 May on an international non-governmental organization centre prompted the suspension of all humanitarian activities in phase 5 of the camp.

Humanitarian assistance by United Nations agencies and their partners continued throughout the Syrian Arab Republic, including food assistance from the World Food Programme (WFP) for 5.4 million people in April and 5 million people in May, across all 14 governorates.

Access for humanitarian operations remains complex, with different geographical areas and types of services requiring the use of a variety of operating modalities. On 16 May, the fourth cross-line convoy, consisting of 14 trucks, delivered food assistance to more than 43,000 people in the north-west of the country. A new operational plan was developed to cover the period between 1 May and 31 December 2022. Cross-border operations continued in the reporting period, with 20 consignments consisting of 1,686 trucks crossing into the north-west from Türkiye, all through the Bab al-Hawa crossing.