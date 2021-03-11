Implementation of Human Rights Council resolutions S-9/1 and S-12/1 - Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights

The report is based on monitoring conducted by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, governmental sources and information collected by other United Nations entities and nongovernmental organizations. It should be read in conjunction with other relevant reports of the Secretary-General and the High Commissioner to the Human Rights Council and the General Assembly.1 In the present report, the High Commissioner draws on trends and cases documented by OHCHR to illustrate how Palestinian women are subjected to multiple layers of violence and discrimination, in the public and private spheres, stemming from the Israeli military occupation, prevailing patriarchal norms and practices and gender-based violence. Owing to space constraints, the High Commissioner does not address all issues of concern, nor does it address all cases documented during the reporting period.