Impact of COVID-19 prevention measures on humanitarian operations for protection sector

Protection Sector and Community Service Sector Report

INTRODUCTION

On 11 March, WHO officially declared COVID-19 a pandemic. In Syria, the first case was tested positive for COVID-19 on 22 March. On 25 March, the Ministry of Health announced a further four cases, making the total number five. The Government of Syria is implementing emergency preparedness and response plan by procuring more protection, detection and surveillance equipment, training health staff, and preparing isolation and quarantine facilities . These measures have impact on the humanitarian programmes in the country.

Protection sector and community services in Syria carried out a rapid survey among its partners between 22-25 March 2020, using online survey (form available here). 59 organizations have responded providing an overview of the impact of the COVID-19 prevention measures on their operations in Syria.

RESULTS

412,000 people are immediately impacted by the disruption of the protection services in the coming two weeks

Most of the organizations (97%) report their activities impacted by the preventive measures related to COVID-19: 25 organizations suspended all assistance and services, and another 25 continue with only specialized services and case management for vulnerable and high-risk cases, and 7 agencies suspended all group activities (see graph below).