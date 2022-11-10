Impact of climate change on shared water resources in the Nahr el Kabir el Janoubi basin

The Arab region is highly dependent on shared water resources, given that two thirds of its freshwater resources are transboundary in nature and there are 27 shared surface water basins. In the Mashreq in particular, sharing of water resources is a necessity as all Mashreq countries share one or more of the 24 transboundary aquifers. The Nahr el Kabir el Janoubi river basin arises from the springs of the southern part of the Syrian Arab Republic and the mountains of Northern Lebanon, and its water supply is shared between the two countries.

The present technical report provides a detailed case study on the assessment of climate change impacts on shared water resource use and availability in the Nahr el Kabir el Janoubi basin in Lebanon and the Syrian Arab Republic. It includes an analysis of localized impacts of climate change on wheat and potato yields, and a discussion on the impact of invasive species in the basin. The regional climate projections for the Mashreq Domain used to inform this report were produced by the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI). The study was carried out as part of a project focused on water and food security under a changing climate context, led by the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida).