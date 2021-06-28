Syria

iMMAP Releases Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study For Northeast Syria

Funded by USAID, iMMAP's Information Management Resource Center project conducted a mapping study of wheat-to-bread processing facilities across northeast Syria. The study was carried out during the first quarter of 2021.

In partnership with the Whole of Syria Food Security Sector, the 'Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study for Northeast Syria' aims to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the status and conditions of the various wheat-to-bread processing facilities, such as bakeries, mills and silos that are located across northeast Syria. A total of 708 facilities across 33 sub-districts in northeast Syria were assessed.

The study also explores the capacity and functionality of the assessed wheat-to-bread processing facilities, existing gaps in bread production, main bread production barriers, and the access and affordability of bread across northeast Syria. The study highlighted the following main findings:

  • 84% of the mapped bakeries were operational.

  • The percentage of produced subsidized bread in the Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa Governorates was as high as 81%.

  • 64% of the interviewed bakery representatives reported that their establishments of bakeries were receiving humanitarian aid support by the time of the assessment.

  • The percentage of bread availability overall across northeast Syria had dropped by 11% from 84% in the previous mapping study in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 73% of bread availability in the first quarter of 2021.

  • The average production cost of one metric ton (MT) of bread had increased from 97 USD recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 114 USD/MT of bread production cost recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Download the full report through this link on iMMAP's official website.

