iMMAP Releases Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study For Northeast Syria

Funded by USAID, iMMAP's Information Management Resource Center project conducted a mapping study of wheat-to-bread processing facilities across northeast Syria. The study was carried out during the first quarter of 2021.

In partnership with the Whole of Syria Food Security Sector, the 'Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study for Northeast Syria' aims to provide stakeholders with a better understanding of the status and conditions of the various wheat-to-bread processing facilities, such as bakeries, mills and silos that are located across northeast Syria. A total of 708 facilities across 33 sub-districts in northeast Syria were assessed.

The study also explores the capacity and functionality of the assessed wheat-to-bread processing facilities, existing gaps in bread production, main bread production barriers, and the access and affordability of bread across northeast Syria. The study highlighted the following main findings:

84% of the mapped bakeries were operational.

The percentage of produced subsidized bread in the Aleppo and Ar-Raqqa Governorates was as high as 81%.

64% of the interviewed bakery representatives reported that their establishments of bakeries were receiving humanitarian aid support by the time of the assessment.

The percentage of bread availability overall across northeast Syria had dropped by 11% from 84% in the previous mapping study in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 73% of bread availability in the first quarter of 2021.

The average production cost of one metric ton (MT) of bread had increased from 97 USD recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 114 USD/MT of bread production cost recorded in the first quarter of 2021.

Download the full report through this link on iMMAP's official website.