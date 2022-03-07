iMMAP Releases A New Mapping Study of Northwest Syria’s Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities

Funded by USAID, and in partnership with the Whole of Syria (WoS) Food Security Sector, iMMAP published the Wheat-to-Bread Processing Facilities Mapping Study for Northwest Syria (NWS).

Held in November 2021, the study encompassed four objectives: assess the functionality and capacity of wheat-to-bread processing facilities, assess the affordability and accessibility of bread in NWS, identify any existing gaps in bread production, and identify the main bread production barriers to resolve. By conducting routine assessments, stakeholders gain timely insight and information on the current state of such critical facilities and any existing deficiencies that need fixing to ensure and even enhance bread productivity.

Three hundred and forty-nine wheat-flour to bread processing facilities located in 38 sub-districts across the Idleb, Aleppo, and Ar-Raqqa governorates in NWS were assessed for this study. The assessed facilities include bakeries, mills, and silos.

Through this study, several key findings were uncovered. Below are some of the most notable:

- 74% of the assessed bread processing facilities remained operational.

- The quantity of produced bread increased by 8% since the quarter 2 study conducted in June.

- The available bread in NWS met only 67% of the standard minimum bread quantity needed per individual.

To read and download the full report, please visit: https://immap.org/product/wheat-to-bread-processing-facilities-mapping-study-for-northwest-syria/

You can also explore various factsheets designed for the report, here: https://immap.org/product/factsheets-mapping-wheat-flour-to-bread-processing-facilities-in-northwest-syria-november-2021/