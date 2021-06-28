iMMAP Releases the Bakery Facility Mapping Study For Northwest Syria

Funded by USAID, iMMAP Information Management Resource Center (IMRC) conducted a mapping study of bakery facilities across Northwest Syria during the first quarter of 2021.

In partnership with the South Turkey Food Security and Livelihood Sector, the 'Bakery Facility Mapping Study for Northwest Syria' provides an understanding of conditions surrounding the operations of bakeries in northwest Syria. The study aims to provide possible solutions to alleviate the issues and bottlenecks plaguing the bakeries operations.

A total of 347 bakeries in 18 sub-districts across northwest Syria were assessed. Through this assessment, the following findings were highlighted:

23% of the mapped bakeries operated at full capacity.

The percentage of unsubsidized bread produced was around 54%.

73% of bakeries supported by humanitarian assistance were situated in Aleppo Governorate.

22% of bakeries reported lack of availability of locally milled flour.

84% of bakeries run on imported flour from Turkey.

Download the report through this link on iMMAP's official website.