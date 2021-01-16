IHH continued to support Syria in 2020

In 2020, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered aid to more than 1 million 250 thousand people in Syria.

Throughout 2020, IHH sent 2.704 trucks carrying a total of 70.000 tons of aid to the civilian victims of war living in refugee camps and central settlement areas in the various regions of Syria.

In a statement, Cüneyt Kılıç, IHH Deputy Chairman for Syrian Operations said the humanitarian aid efforts for the civilians in Syria were continuing.

Kılıç explained about the aids that have been sent through the Cilvegöz and Öncüpınar borders: “We sent 2.704 trucks of humanitarian aid to Syria during 2020 over the Hatay and Kilis borders with Syria. These trucks mainly consisted of food packets, bread, hygiene packets and various other items of aid. We distributed this aid to the tent cities and families that are victims of the war and are struggling to survive in various regions in the country. The number of trucks we have sent to Syria since 2011 has exceeded 21.000.”

“We delivered humanitarian aid provisions to 1 million 250 thousand civilians during 2020”

Kılıç added “As a part of our operations in Syria, in 2020 we delivered humanitarian aid to more than 1 million 250 thousand people. Our operations here will continue.”

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been conducting humanitarian aid operations in various fields since the domestic war first began in Syria in 2011.