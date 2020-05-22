Iftar meals to 25.000 orphans in Idlib

Since the beginning of Ramadan, IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has delivered iftar meals to 25.000 orphan children living in the rural areas of the Syrian city Idlib.

In a statement, Selim Tosun, IHH Operations Media Representative said they are continuing to support the children orphaned during the Syrian war throughout the month of Ramadan. Explaining that meals cooked in the IHH kitchens are delivered to the orphans before iftar, Tosun added, “As part of the Covid-19 measures, this year we canceled all the collective iftar organizations. But we will be delivering iftar meals to our orphans throughout the month of Ramadan. Until today, we have delivered iftar meals cooked in our foundation’s kitchens every evening before iftar to 25.000 orphans living in the rural areas of Idlib alone. These efforts will continue until the end of Ramadan.”

“15 Ramadan, the World Orphan Day is an important opportunity”

Explaining that the World Orphan Day is an important opportunity to care for orphans, Tosun explained, “As you know, every 15 Ramadan is commemorated as the World Orphan Day, we organized events in Syria and all over the world. Due to the present situation, unfortunately, we had to cancel all of this year’s planned events. We must see today as an important opportunity. When we sit for iftar, we must also take into consideration about the orphans that are struggling with oppression and hunger, and care for them.”

To support this movement of kindness

Donors can donate their zakat, fitr, sadaqa and food aid packets for the needy and aggrieved in Syria and all over the world and can also support our aid campaigns that will take place throughout Ramadan. Donors can;

-Donate 27TL by sending an SMS texting FITRE to 4072,

-Donate 5 TL by sending an SMS texting IFTAR, KUMANYA or BAYRAMLIK to 3072,

-Donate via IHH’s bank accounts, online via the IHH website or by applying to the IHH headquarters.