22 May 2019

IDPs Displaced In Northern Syria Spikes To Over 300K, 229 Dead

Report
from Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations
Published on 22 May 2019
Geneva, Switzerland - From April 28 to May 21, the heavy bombing of southern Idlib and Hama have left 229 civilians dead and 727 injured. During the same period, 19 medical facilities have been bombed and 49 medical facilities have been forced to suspend operations due to attacks on medical facilities. Eight humanitarian aid staff have been killed and 10 wounded. The attacks on medical staff and facilities are crippling the medical infrastructure and leaving hundreds of thousands of people without access to medical care.

UOSSM teams on the ground in coordination with health directorates report over 300,000 people have been displaced since the April 28, 2019.

In the strongest terms, UOSSM condemns the attacks on civilians and medical facilities. UOSSM urges all parties to the conflict to find a peaceful resolution. UOSSM urges the UN Security Council and the international community to implement UNSC resolution 2286 for the protection of medical facilities and aid workers. We urge the international community to release emergency humanitarian funding for medical aid, shelter, food, water and sanitation.

Media inquiries and interviews please contact:
Name: Avi D'Souza Director Of Communications, UOSSM Intl.
Phone: (647) 528-5029
Email: press@uossm.org

About UOSSM : UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates 12 major hospitals and supports 120 clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 1,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.

