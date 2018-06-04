IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): Rapid Assessment of Evacuations from Eastern Ghouta to North-West Syria, 1-14 April 2018

General Overview

Key Findings:

A total of 26,880 IDP arrivals were reported to 62 assessed communities in Aleppo, Hama and Idleb governorates between 1 and 14 April 2018.

IDPs most commonly arrived to communities in Al Bab sub-district (12,660), followed by Suran (3,278) and Jarablus (1,596) sub-districts in Aleppo governorate and Dana (2,195) and Saraqab (1,026) sub-districts in Idleb governorates.

The majority of IDPs (61%) arrived from Eastern Ghouta.

Major Developments

Weeks of intensification of conflict in Eastern Ghouta, in Rural Damascus Governorate, have triggered the displacement of tens of thousands of people from the area. While many have been displaced to collective shelters in Rural Damascus, thousands have been evacuated to oppositionheld areas in the north-west of the country. The most recent wave of arrivals to north-western Syria began with evacuations from Al-Qadam neighbourhood in Damascus between 14 and 15 March and continued with evacuations from Harasta in Eastern Ghouta, mostly between 23 and 24 March. The number of evacuees increased in the following days with a large number of departures from Arbin in Eastern Ghouta from 25 March until 1 April.1 After continued intense conflict in Duma, the largest urban centre in Eastern Ghouta, evacuations out of the previously besieged area began from 2 April but were disrupted for several days when violence intensified even further.