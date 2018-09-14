14 Sep 2018

IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria, 1-15 August 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 15 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (772 KB)

Latest Developments:

• Following the recapture by Government of Syria forces of formerly opposition-held areas in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates, concerns have increased around a major escalation of conflict in Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and north-western Hama, potentially displacing up to an estimated 800,000 people.

• Assessed communities in Idleb governorate witnessed 14,154 IDP arrivals, 35% of whom to Ma’arrat An Nu’man subdistrict. The two most common last places of arrivals to Ma’arrat An Nu’man were Tamanaah (2,419) and Heish (1,968) sub-districts.On 10 August, aerial bombardments targeting parts of Hama and Aleppo governorates, as well as southern Idleb governorate, likely contributed to displacements from these areas.

• In parallel, 6,076 IDPs arrived to Aleppo governorate, more than a third of whom to Jarablus (1,289) and Al Bab (970) sub-districts. Many of these arrivals were internal movements within sub-districts, following patterns seen in the second half of July, possibly indicating a perceived relative stability in the area.

