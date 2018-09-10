10 Sep 2018

IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria, 16 - 31 July

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster, REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (578.56 KB)

Latest Developments

• Cross-line displacements continued in north-west Syria, most commonly to Idleb governorate.3 Assessed communities in Idleb governorate witnessed 13,766 IDP arrivals, more than twice that of the previous reporting period.4 Dana (3,688) and Maaret Tamsrin (2,513) sub-districts reported the highest number of arrivals, with Dana sub-district also having the highest number of IDP departures (2,115), many likely being onward movements of IDPs following reconciliation agreements reached in July between Government of Syria and armed opposition groups in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.5 Notably, 5,243 IDPs arrived from Suran sub-district in Hama governorate, which was a transit point for IDPs coming from southern Syria.

• In parallel, IDP arrivals to Aleppo governorate increased by 41% compared to the first half of July, more than half to Ghandorah (2,006) and Jarablus (1,471) sub-districts, many of which were internal sub-district movements or IDP arrivals from Idleb governorate, possibly indicating relative stability in the area. The highest number of arrivals to Ghandorah subdistrict came from Idleb (656) and Ghandorah (513) sub-districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.