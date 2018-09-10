IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI): IDP Movements in northern Syria, 16 - 31 July

Latest Developments

• Cross-line displacements continued in north-west Syria, most commonly to Idleb governorate.3 Assessed communities in Idleb governorate witnessed 13,766 IDP arrivals, more than twice that of the previous reporting period.4 Dana (3,688) and Maaret Tamsrin (2,513) sub-districts reported the highest number of arrivals, with Dana sub-district also having the highest number of IDP departures (2,115), many likely being onward movements of IDPs following reconciliation agreements reached in July between Government of Syria and armed opposition groups in Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.5 Notably, 5,243 IDPs arrived from Suran sub-district in Hama governorate, which was a transit point for IDPs coming from southern Syria.

• In parallel, IDP arrivals to Aleppo governorate increased by 41% compared to the first half of July, more than half to Ghandorah (2,006) and Jarablus (1,471) sub-districts, many of which were internal sub-district movements or IDP arrivals from Idleb governorate, possibly indicating relative stability in the area. The highest number of arrivals to Ghandorah subdistrict came from Idleb (656) and Ghandorah (513) sub-districts.