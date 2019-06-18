Idlib, Syria: “We are faced with a humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes” – UN humanitarian chief

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock today briefed the UN Security Council on the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Idlib, Syria, where violence, involving Syrian Government forces and their allies, armed opposition forces, and the Security Council-listed terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, continued throughout the holy Eid al-Fitr period.

Hospitals, schools and markets have been hit. Power stations have been impacted. Crops have been burned. Children are out of school. The numbers of this crisis are shocking.

