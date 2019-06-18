18 Jun 2019

Idlib, Syria: “We are faced with a humanitarian disaster unfolding before our eyes” – UN humanitarian chief

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 Jun 2019 View Original
© UNICEF/Syria 2019/Khalil Ashawi
Five-year-old Siba, in her pink top, says she misses Eid celebrations, “We can’t celebrate Eid here,” she says. “We used to have nice food and I would get ice-cream and a new doll on Eid. I wish my parents and me could go to the amusement park like we do on Eid day.
© UNICEF/Syria 2019/Khalil Ashawi

UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock today briefed the UN Security Council on the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Idlib, Syria, where violence, involving Syrian Government forces and their allies, armed opposition forces, and the Security Council-listed terrorist organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, continued throughout the holy Eid al-Fitr period.

Hospitals, schools and markets have been hit. Power stations have been impacted. Crops have been burned. Children are out of school. The numbers of this crisis are shocking.

Read more on OCHA

