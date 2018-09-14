Idleb and surrounding areas: Population Movement Intentions Overview, Northwest Syria, August - September 2018

Major Developments

As of early September 2018, Idleb governorate and the surrounding areas of western Aleppo and northwestern Hama are one of the last remaining opposition-held territories in Syria. 1,2 Since the outbreak of the conflict in 2011, the predominantly rural region has seen its population swell following continuous influxes of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from across the country.3 More recently, from late 2017, the region has witnessed further large-scale IDP arrivals, following escalations of conflict and displacements from formerly opposition-held areas in south-eastern Idleb, Rural Damascus, Homs, Hama, Dar’a and Quneitra governorates.4 With widespread concern over an imminent military offensive in the region – potentially displacing up to 800,000 people, according to UNOCHA5 – REACH and CCCM have conducted a movement intentions assessment. In order to provide an overview of both IDP and resident populations’ movement intentions, enumerators conducted Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) in 362 out of approximately 700 opposition-held communities in the region.

This situation overview provides an outline of findings from this assessment and is divided into two scenarios:

Scenario 1 provides an overview of movement intentions if conflict intensifies in or around the assessed communities.

Scenario 2 provides an overview of movement intentions based on the security situation and movement restrictions at the time of data collection.

Main Findings

REACH assessed 362 communities of Idleb, Aleppo and Hama governorates out of approximately 700 opposition-held communities in the region.

Scenario 1 - If conflict intensifies in or around assessed communities:

• KI estimates suggest that between 65-74% of the IDP and 53-62% of the resident populations could be displaced. An estimated 1,986,370 to 2,298,060 million people could be displaced (674,670 to 767,970 IDPs and 1,311,700 to 1,530,090 residents) from 362 assessed communities.

• The most commonly reported pull factors for both IDP and resident populations were expected to be relative safety and security as perceived by IDPs and residents, as well as access to humanitarian assistance, income and employment opportunities in the intended destinations.

Scenario 2 - If the security situation and movement restrictions as of mid-August 2018 persist:

• KI estimates suggest that 22-27% of the IDP and 19-23% of the resident populations could be displaced. An estimated 699,380 to 855,450 people could be displaced (231,940 to 282,390 IDPs and 467,450 to 573,060 residents) from 362 assessed communities.

• The most reported push factor for both IDP and resident populations intending to leave their current location was related to the fear of future conflict escalation or to actual escalation of conflict. Consequently, the most significant pull factor for both IDP and resident populations was the relative safety and security of the intended destination.

In both scenarios, IDPs and resident populations are expected to move away from anticipated conflict lines, most commonly to sub-districts in northern Idleb and north-western Aleppo governorates. Dana and Afrin sub-districts were the most reported intended destinations at a subdistrict level for both IDP and resident populations in both scenarios.