Identical letters dated 27 January 2020 from the Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations addressed to the Secretary-General and the President of the Security Council (S/2020/74) [EN/AR]
Upon instructions from my Government, I have the honour to submit herewith a table clarifying the number of civilians killed and injured as a result of terrorist attacks, including those involving mortar shells and explosive devices, committed by armed terrorist groups against safe neighbourhoods in different Syrian cities and areas from 22 December 2019 to 21 January 2020.