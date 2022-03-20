ICRC Syria Facts and Figures 2021

In 2021, Syria hit the 10-year mark since the start of a crisis that turned into a devastating conflict, affecting millions across the country. Lives have been lost, families shattered, homes and infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and people's livelihoods have been tremendously strained.

To alleviate the suffering of millions of Syrians, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) continued to provide vital services by responding to the most pressing needs, carrying out urgent repairs to critical water infrastructures, distributing food to the most vulnerable, and supporting healthcare services in communities and camps.

Additionally, support has been given to hundreds of vulnerable people to start their own small income-generating businesses and help them restore their livelihoods; this included hundreds of farmers in some conflict-affected areas who received seeds and fertilizers.

In response to COVID-19, the ICRC worked with SARC to mitigate the spread of the pandemic among the population through the distribution of hygiene kits to the most vulnerable and internally displaced communities. It also supported healthcare personnel and volunteers to respond to the threat of COVID-19 by providing them with personal protective equipment, disinfectants and other material.