ICRC Response COVID-19 - Near & Middle East, December 2020

THERE IS NO HEALTH WITHOUT MENTAL HEALTH

2020 has been a year like no other in recent history. COVID-19 has affected every aspect of people’s lives and placed colossal strain on physical and mental health, health systems, economies, livelihoods and social fabrics around the world.

“The COVID-19 health crisis has exacerbated the psychological distress of millions of people already living through conflicts and disasters. Lockdown restrictions, a loss of social interaction, and economic pressures are all impacting people’s mental health and access to care.” Robert Mardini, ICRC’s director-general.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement interviewed over 3,500 people in seven countries, including Lebanon, about the impact that the pandemic has had on their mental health. The people we interviewed in Lebanon had one message to pass: “Mental health is just as important as physical health.”