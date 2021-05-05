ICRC Response COVID-19 - Near & Middle East, April 2021

A YEAR OF LOSS, DISRUPTION, SOLIDARITY AND HOPE

One year on since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, this newsletter provides an overview of the ICRC response across the Near and Middle East and illustrates how, despite many additional challenges and restrictions, our teams have continued to support people affected by war and violence.

From visiting places of detention, to providing hygiene kits and public service information, to the provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to frontline workers, the ICRC COVID-19 response continues to adapt to the new realities of this global health emergency.

This year marks the second time that the holy month of Ramadan takes place amid the restrictions of lockdown. Yet, despite the ongoing uncertainty, the roll-out of the vaccine has provided a glimmer of hope. We must continue to advocate for its equal distribution and ensure people and communities are not left behind. We are all in this together.

Ramadan Kareem!