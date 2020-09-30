ICRC Response to COVID-19 - Near and Middle East, September 2020

WEAKENED BY CONFLICT, HEALTH SYSTEMS IN THE MIDDLE EAST STRUGGLE TO COPE WITH COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has further destabilized public health systems already weakened by war and natural disasters in Yemen, Syria, Iraq, Gaza, Occupied Palestinian Territories and other countries in the region, which sorely lack adequate facilities, equipment and sufficient human resources.

When health structures cannot cope, mobile clinics can provide a solution. By being able to relocate based on need, mobile clinics can offer life-saving and standard treatment even in places where hospital structures are not available or damaged.