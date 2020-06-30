Hyperinflation Creates Mass Starvation in Syria

Toronto, Canada - The price of a typical food basket has increased 200% in the past 6 months according to the World Food Program. Many grocers, shops and pharmacies have shut down as business owners cannot keep up with the changing prices. The UN estimates 11 million people were already in need of humanitarian assistance in Syria.

According to a WFP survey in April, 9.3 million people had food insecurity, and 87 percent had no savings. Since the beginning of May the value of the Syrian Pound has more than halved. The official rate has gone from 704 to 1,256 Syrian Pounds to one USD. The unofficial rate is currently 2,500 Syrian Pounds to one USD.

The WFP estimates that 4.6 million children and breastfeeding mothers are in need of nutrition assistance with 3.7 million acute cases. It is feared that half a million children under five will suffer from stunting both physically and cognitively.

UOSSM requests the international community immediately increase deliveries of food, fuel and essentials to Syria, and further assist vulnerable populations.

“Many Syrian families make less than 60,000 Syrian pounds a month. In some areas a KG of meat costs 15,000 Syrian Pounds and a 1kg bag of lemons costs 2,000 Syrian Pounds. How will families survive?” Said Dr. Hussam Al Fakir, Chairman of UOSSM International

About UOSSM:

UOSSM (Union des Organisations de Secours et Soins Médicaux) provides free medical aid to the people of Syria regardless of nationality, ethnicity, gender, religion or political affiliation. UOSSM international, founded by Syrian Doctors around the world, started in 2012 and operates hospitals and clinics inside Syria. UOSSM has performed over 2,000,000 medical treatments inside Syria since inception.