Hundreds of displaced Syrians return from Lebanon

Tehran, Sept 9, IRNA - Hundreds of displaced Syrians on Sunday returned from Lebanon to Syria via border crossings of al-Dabbosyia and Jdeidet Yabous in Damascus and Homs countryside.

SANA’s correspondents at the border crossings said that a number of buses carrying tens of the displaced families due to terrorism returned to their areas in Damascus countryside via the border crossings of al-Dabbosyia and Jdeidet Yabous after the Syrian Arab Army had restored safety and security over the countryside.

The correspondents indicated that the authorities concerned has taken all required measures at the crossings to receive hundreds of displaced Syrians who return from Lebanon to their villages and towns after liberating them from terrorism by the Syrian Arab Army.

The returnees expressed joy over their return to their houses after they were forced to flee due to the criminal acts of terrorist groups.

On September 4th , hundreds of the displaced Syrian returned from Lebanon to their areas in Damascus, Homs, and Hama countryside through al-Dabbosyia and Jdeidet Yabous crossings. 1396**1396