Humans not Numbers: The Case for an International Mechanism to Address the Detainees and Disappeared Crisis in Syria (May 2021)

Background

According to estimates, more than 150,000 persons have been disappeared or are still detained in Syria. This crisis is widely recognised as a major obstacle to peace and justice in Syria. Addressing it has been one of foremost demands of victims and civil society over the past decade. Lately, following intensive advocacy efforts by victims and families’ associations, the crisis has received significant international attention. Nonetheless, very little has been done so far to address victims and families’ demands including the release of detainees and finding the whereabouts of the disappeared.

In response to the crisis, a group of five Syrian victims groups have developed the Truth and Justice Charter, which was launched in February 2021, and outlines their vision and demands to deal with the question of enforced disappearance and arbitrary detention in Syria. The Charter states: “We… differentiate between short-term justice and long-term justice. In the short term there are immediate measures that must be taken to put a halt to ongoing violations and alleviate the suffering of survivors, victims and their families. In the medium- to longer-term we have additional demands to ensure comprehensive justice and non-repetition of the crimes we have suffered and continue to suffer from.”

Therefore, in line with their vision laid out in the Charter, the signatory victims organisations commissioned a study on means to address the problem of detainees and disappeared in Syria in the medium-term, even while a comprehensive peace agreement remains absent. This study puts the goals of the five groups at its heart and recommends that any mechanism set up to deal with the disappeared and detainees is victim-centred and focuses on obtaining the release of detainees, searching for the disappeared and missing, and finding and identifying the remains of those who are no longer alive. The study reviews current available procedures and their limits, before proposing the creation of a new international mechanism dedicated to address Syria’s detainees and disappeared crisis.The convening victims associations jointly call for international efforts and cooperation to establish such a mechanism to search for the missing and disappeared in Syria, drawing on the ideas outlined in the study.