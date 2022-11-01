Humanitarian Update Syrian Arab Republic - Issue 4 | September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

P.01-2022 first standard allocation completed in September

P.01-2022 first and second reserve allocations

P.02-beneficiaries’ satisfaction with SHF-supported projects

P.02-cross-line interagency convoys to North-West Syria

P.03-OCHA rolls out the access monitoring and reporting framework

P.04-update on cholera

P.05-water crisis: Alouk non-functional for over one month

P.05-Tal Tamer station attacked twice in one week

P.06-3.6 million children start new school year on 4 September

P.06-return movements to Idleb

P.07-disruption to education in NES

P.07-assessment mission to North-West Hama

P.07-humanitarian response to survivors of boat sunken off Tartous coast

P.07-campaign to screen for cancer in Rural Hama

2022 FIRST STANDARD ALLOCATION COMPLETED IN SEPTEMBER

The first Standard Allocation for 2022 was launched in June, allocating US$30 million to address the needs of the most vulnerable people and communities, particularly those living in remote areas, the elderly, disabled, children and pregnant women. As food security worsens across the country, the allocation prioritises bolstering the provision of multi-sector nutrition assistance in areas with the highest severity of needs and poor response reach. In addition, the allocation strengthens the delivery of priority humanitarian assistance planned under the 2023-2022 Syria Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in areas with extreme and catastrophic needs. The allocation was completed by the end of September with some outstanding disbursement activities in progress.

Localization of response remains a key priority for Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) which invests in capacity enhancement activities for existing and potential partners. The SHF remains one of the primary sources of direct funding for non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Syria. For the 2022 allocation, 76 per cent of funding is channelled to NGOs, of which 20 per cent is allocated to national NGOs.

2022 FIRST AND SECOND RESERVE ALLOCATIONS

The SHF team has been preparing to launch two Reserve Allocations. The first, with a budget of $7 million, provides health and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance. This allocation mainly aims to address immediate needs stemming from the cholera outbreak in the affected areas and curb the spread of the disease in high-risk areas in Syria. The second Reserve Allocation, worth $2.5 million, supports the winterization response plan by providing life-saving humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable population. Both allocations are planned to be rolled out in the first half of October.