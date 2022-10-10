Humanitarian Update Syrian Arab Republic - Issue 2-3 | July-August 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

P.01-SHF supports nutrition and resilience programming

P.02-Six-month extension of cross-border resolution

-Humanitarian coordinator brings EU delegation to the field

P.03-National exams and support to students from North-East Syria -Voluntary repatriations from Al Hol camp

P.04-Water shortage continues to be reported in the country

P.05-Devaluation and economic conditions

P.06-Two crossings reopened

WHO medical assistance to Ar-Raqqa

P.07-Spike in disease in Aleppo City neighbourhoods underscores need for adequate water treatment -Health and education services in Hajar Aswad City

SHF SUPPORTS NUTRITION AND RESILIENCE PROGRAMMING

On 29 June, the Syria Humanitarian Fund (SHF) launched its first standard allocation of US$30 million. The allocation targets a multi-sectoral response to the deteriorating food security and nutrition situation in the country and aims to strengthen the resilience of vulnerable people in areas with high severity needs and poor response reach. To support the partners throughout the proposal development phase, three clinics and daily bilateral consultations were organized by the SHF team. More than 100 proposals were submitted to the Fund by United Nations (UN) and non-governmental organizations (NGO) partners and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC). The technical and strategic review process led by sector coordinators in consultation with sector technical experts from the UN and NGOs was initiated on 28 July.

UPDATE ON SHF ACTIVITIES IN AUGUST

In August, the SHF team continued progressively in the implementation of the Risk Management Framework and its Operational Plan. Thirteen audits of SHF-funded projects were completed by two independent auditing companies including for six national NGOs and seven international NGOs, and an additional 23 audits were in progress. Four financial spot check visits were conducted to one national NGO and three International NGOs implementing SHF-funded projects.

The SHF granted additional 12 months and allocated $1,000,000 to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to enhance the food security of additional 3,000 vulnerable wheat farmer households affected by the crisis and climate change conditions. This is the second consecutive year of drought-like conditions affecting wheat production, which is a major strategic crop for the country, and fundamental to food security. Rainfed wheat had failed, and irrigated yields are very low due to weather conditions and lack of fuel for pumping water which affected many rural households.

From December 2021 and August 2022, FAO distributed 1,149 tons of improved good quality wheat seeds to 5,745 households in Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa, Idleb, Homs, Rural Damascus and As-Sweida’a. Activation of the cost extension modality enabled FAO to distribute certified quality wheat seed for additional 3,000 households in Homs Governorate. The additional production is estimated at 4,500 tons enough to feed around 34,615 people for one year.