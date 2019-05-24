Humanitarian Update Syrian Arab Republic - Issue 03 | 24 May 2019

FIGURES

People in need of humanitarian assistance 11.7 M

People in acute need of humanitarian assistance 5 M

Internally displaced people (protracted) (as of August 2018) 6.2 M

Population Movements Jan-April 2019 372,800

Returnees Jan-April 2019 216,200

Source: HNO 2019 & IDPs Taskforce

HRP 2019 Funding

3.32 billion requested (US$)

499.1 million recieved (US$)

15 % funded

Source OCHA FTS 23 May 2019

At least 205 dead, 200,000 displaced in northwest Syria

The UN and humanitarian community are working to respond to the needs of hundreds of thousands of Syrians following a recent escalation in hostilities in and around Idleb and the de-esclation zone, resulting in at least 205 civilians dead at the time of writing and hundreds injured.

Between 1-16 May, the CCCM cluster registered some 201,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Aleppo and Idleb. That brings the total number of IDPs displaced from northern Hama and southern Idleb to 239,647, between 1 April and 16 May, 2019.

According to the latest OCHA figures, approximately 90,000 individuals are now in camps and reception centres, most of them in areas located along the Turkish borders, while some 110,000 people are living outside camps.

The UN continues to receive daily reports of the violence, including of military operations and aerial attacks on population centres and civilian infrastructure, as well as the usage of barrel bombs. Much of the areas affected are situated along the international Lattakia-Aleppo and Hama-Aleppo highways (M4 and M5).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a total of 20 health facilities have been impacted, including 10 in Hama Governorate, 9 in Idleb and 1 in Aleppo. At least four health workers have been killed. Of the 20 facilities – collectively servicing at least 200,000 women, children and men – only one is reported to be back in service. On 8 May, an ambulance was hit and its driver killed in Idleb. At least 17 schools and three IDP settlements have also been affected.

Reports indicate whole communities have been abandoned, and that large numbers of people have sought refuge in the open, facing dire humanitarian conditions and lack of assistance.

The latest upsurge in violence compounds an already dire humanitarian situation on the ground; particularly for people living in Idleb – an area approximately twice the size of Luxemburg and one of the most densely populated areas of the country. In the de-escalation zone of Idleb, there are 3 million people, of whom 1.3 million people are already internally displaced, many of whom have been displaced multiple times. The total number of people people who are internally displaced in the area is expected to increase with these new waves of violence.

In addition to responding to the evolving needs of people, humanitarian partners are assessing the impact of the recent escalation and scaling up their operations. On an ongoing regular basis, humanitarians provide support to an estimated 1.2 million people in the area each month.

With the increase in violence and additional risk to the population and humanitarian teams, at least 16 humanitarian partners have suspended their programmes in areas of northern Hama/southern Idleb due to the violence. Cross-border operations from Turkey continue, with humanitarians responding to meet the needs of the newly displaced, as well as receiving communities. This includes pre-positioning essential stocks, including food for 125,000 people, and surging health and protection services to areas where people are displacing.

In line with the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP), a readiness and response plan to support 700,000 people was updated earlier this year in the event of any escalation in the crisis, is being updated. The plan aims to enable humanitarian actors to be ready to respond, and provide protection, and life-saving humanitarian assistance for affected populations from Idleb, northeast Lattakia, northern Hama and northern and western/south-western Aleppo governorates. The six-month plan is based on humanitarian needs projected to arise based on developments projected by humanitarian actors from the Gaziantep hub for cross border operations into northwest Syria from Turkey. A similar prepardness/response plan was also developed for actors operating within Syria to respond to a potential influx of 100,000 displaced to Government-controlled areas.

While displacement trends remain fluid, it is expected the people who displaced or are affected, will require emergency food assistance, emergency health and specialized nutrition support, WASH, shelter and protection assistance. It is essential that principled humanitarian action is enabled throughout areas where people seek safety, and that humanitarians have unfettered access to those in need.