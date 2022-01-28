As Humanitarian Situation in Syria Worsens, Emergency Relief Coordinator Tells Security Council ‘Failure Each Year Cannot Be Our Strategy’

SC/14779

SECURITY COUNCIL

8957TH MEETING (PM)

Representatives Divided on Cross-border Mechanisms, Imposition of Sanctions

Amid a bitter winter, continuing outbreaks of violence and an ever-deepening economic crisis, humanitarian needs in Syria are dwarfed by the funding available to meet them, the United Nations humanitarian chief informed the Security Council today, as speakers expressed concern about a harrowing siege in a prison in the north-east of the country.

Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said that as the conflict in Syria enters its second decade, even the bare minimum — of sufficient relief, civilian protection and access to basic social service — is not being provided to the country’s people, stressing: “Failure each year cannot be our strategy.”

Painting a dismal picture of a country where resurgent hotspots in the conflict continue to claim civilians’ lives and impact vital infrastructure, while unsafe conditions in sprawling refugee camps due to violence and bitter winter conditions worsen the suffering of the displaced, he pointed out that current funding can only help cover half of the over 4 million people across Syria who need protection from the elements and the basics of survival.

Expressing concern about the deepening economic crisis, which is making food increasingly unaffordable, and insufficient food aid, he underlined the need for smart funding and creative humanitarian efforts to reduce dependency on food aid. While efforts are under way to carry out a six-month-plan to reach people in need in north-west Syria through crossline deliveries, he pointed out that such operations cannot replace the size or the scope of the massive cross-border operation, echoing the Secretary-General’s view that it is among the most closely monitored operations in the world.

Underscoring that the Syrian people are in urgent need of food, medicine, access to basic services, and protection from harm, requiring expanded access, adequate funds for humanitarian operations, and the immediate scaling up of early recovery programmes, he told the Council: “It’s not over for the Syrian people. And your responsibility isn’t over either.”

Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, also briefed the Council, saying that although Syria has faded from international headlines, the situation on the ground has gotten dramatically worse, with armed conflict wreaking death, destruction and displacement; a socioeconomic crisis, exacerbated by drought; and humanitarian work impeded by numerous barriers.

Against this backdrop, he called for more effective humanitarian diplomacy, urging the Russian Federation to help on the Government side, and Turkey and the United States to help in opposition-controlled areas. Pointing out that as many as 3 million extremely vulnerable civilians live in opposition-controlled areas, he called on all parties with influence on armed opposition groups to renew their engagements with United Nations mediators to reach a negotiated solution and prevent a potential bloodbath.

He called for the relaunching of the United Nations-led deconfliction system for Syria, with the participation of all relevant parties, including the Russian Federation, and for renewed efforts to step up crossline humanitarian assistance. Moreover, the United Nations-led cross-border operation to the north-west must continue beyond midsummer and cannot be replaced by non-governmental-organization-led responses or by crossline programming, he said, calling on the Council to ensure a continued United Nations-led cross-border response from Turkey and improved conditions for crossline responses out of Damascus.

Lamenting the plight of the first Syrian refugee babies born in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley or in Jordan’s Zaatari camp, who are now 10 years old and have never seen the land of their ancestors, he pointed out that there is no relocation programme to third countries and little chance of integration where the refugees have received protection. Conditions inside Syria are still not conducive for mass return, he said, calling on all Council members to cooperate in addressing the future of Syrian refugees.

In the ensuing discussion, Council members voiced concern about the concatenation of crises that exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people, 90 per cent of whom live in poverty, and expressed alarm at the outbreak of violence involving Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) in the north-east. While speakers were united in underscoring the need to meet staggering humanitarian needs amid harsh winter conditions, divisions emerged around cross-border mechanisms and the imposition of sanctions on Syria.

France’s representative urged an end to hostilities, pointing out that 90 per cent of Syria’s population lives under the poverty line and its children only know of war. Stressing the importance of impartiality of humanitarian aid, she said Syria has preconditioned or instrumentalized aid, which is a mistake. Without a political settlement, there is no durable solution, she said, adding that France’s position on lifting sanctions and reconstruction remains unchanged. With the need for medical aid rising, Syria must respect international humanitarian law.

The United Kingdom’s delegate said that by targeting schools, hospitals and emergency first responders, the Assad regime and the Russian Federation have demonstrated scant regard for international humanitarian law throughout the conflict, reiterating the obligation on all parties to avoid civilian casualties. Reflecting on the work of the Independent Senior Advisory Panel on Humanitarian Deconfliction in Syria and the Board of Inquiry, which noted that it was “highly probable” that the Syrian regime and/or its allies were behind attacks on four civilian facilities, he called for accountability for these crimes.

The Russian Federation’s delegate, countering these claims, averred that the United Kingdom had struck Syria “more than 4,000 times”, with one attack claiming civilian lives. Noting that the cross-border aid mechanism was extended through 10 July 2022, with some problems needing to be tackled over the next five months, he also pointed out that crossline aid deliveries from within Syria have rapidly expanded. Any stalling of humanitarian convoys — including to Idlib — cannot be regarded as anything but sabotage and a direct threat to the lives of civilians. “No amount of humanitarian aid can effectively replace hospitals, power plants, factories and schools that are running smoothly,” he said, calling for more attention to be paid to the negative impact of sanctions on the lives of ordinary Syrians.

Meanwhile, the delegate of the United States emphasized that crossline aid is a complement to and not a substitute for cross-border assistance. The Council must renew and ensure cross-border points are kept open to ensure delivery of critical supplies, including COVID-19 vaccines. Thanking States that are hosting Syrian refugees, she said forcing them to return now could be dangerous, leading to such consequences as forced detention, torture or death.

Syria’s delegate, taking the floor towards the end of the meeting, blamed the “blatant economic terrorism and policies of collective punishment through unilateral coercive measures” for the suffering of millions of his country’s people, who are deprived of basic needs, including food, medicine and health-care supplies. Further, he reaffirmed Syria’s position of rejecting cross-border mechanisms, which violate its territorial integrity, and are used by groups such as Al-Nusra Front to control Idlib and detain its residents as human shields.

Turning to events in Al-Hasakah Governorate, which claimed the lives of civilians and led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure, he pointed out that United States-led forces destroyed two educational facilities, a fuel station and a bakery in Al-Hasakah, asking: “Shouldn’t they be held accountable?” Taking exception to “false claims” by some delegates citing the Senior Advisory Panel on humanitarian deconfliction, he pointed out that they forgot about the crimes of the “illegal global coalition”, which destroyed Raqqa, among other places.

Also speaking today were representatives of Norway, Ghana, Albania, Kenya, China, Mexico, India, United Arab Emirates, Brazil, Gabon, Turkey and Iran.

The meeting began at 3:10 p.m. and ended at 5:01 p.m.

Briefings

MARTIN GRIFFITHS, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, briefing the Council, expressed deep concern about the hundreds of children who had been trapped in a terrifying prison siege in Al-Hasakah, Syria, underlining that they must all be accounted for, evacuated to safety and supported. “But even if they leave the prison, their future is uncertain. Their chance of a family life, or a return to any kind of normal is remote. They need to recover and reintegrate into their communities.”

The plight of these children, who never should have been in a prison in the first place, parallels that of Syria, he said, noting that across the country, Syrian children are shivering in tents, in the snow, or stuck in detention facilities with little hope of getting out, while even those with their families do not have a healthy diet or reliable schooling. With the conflict entering its second decade, even the bare minimum — of sufficient relief, civilian protection and access to basic social service — is not being provided to Syrians. “Failure each year cannot be our strategy,” he stressed, urging the Council to work with the United Nations on new approaches to lighten the load on Syria’s civilians.

While hotspots in the conflict — such as a 20 January attack on Afrin city, which killed six civilians, including four children ‑ continue to claim the lives of civilians, he said vital support systems, such as a water station damaged in Idlib in early January, were also at risk. While the prison siege demonstrates that Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) continues to pose a threat, violence also continues in Al-Hol camp, leading to the death of a Syrian health worker on 11 January, he said, emphasizing the need to keep camp residents and humanitarian workers safe and for the safe repatriation of all third country nationals, first and foremost children.

The situation has been worsened by unusually bitter winter storms last week, he continued, noting that the squalls have increased the suffering of camp residents, with displaced people burning garbage to stay warm, and one child reportedly killed when snow collapsed a tent. Against the backdrop of such urgent needs, he pointed out that current funding can only help cover half of the over 4 million people across Syria who need protection from the elements and the basics of survival.

Expressing concern about the deepening economic crisis, increasingly unaffordable food, a precipitous decline in food production, and insufficient food aid, he underlined the need for smart funding and creative humanitarian efforts, including early recovery projects, which can reduce dependency on food aid. Moreover, efforts are under way to reach people in need in north-west Syria through crossline deliveries, he said, urging support to the six-month-plan to ensure timely and predictable deliveries continue. Nonetheless, he reiterated that crossline operations cannot replace the size or the scope of the massive cross-border operation, echoing the Secretary-General’s report on the implementation of resolution 2585 (2021) in December, which stated that the Organization’s cross-border operation is among the most closely monitored operations in the world.

Underscoring that civilians are in need of food, medicine, access to basic services, and protection from harm, which requires expanded access, adequate funds for humanitarian operations, and the immediate scaling up of early recovery programmes, he stressed: “It’s not over for the Syrian people. And your responsibility isn’t over either.”

JAN EGELAND, Secretary General of the Norwegian Refugee Council, said that while Syria has faded from international headlines, the situation on the ground has gotten dramatically worse. The armed conflict continues to cause death, destruction and displacement. Families deplored the socioeconomic crisis, exacerbated by drought: “We’ve gone from war to hell.” Humanitarian work is still too often held back by administrative, logistical, legal and physical barriers. More effective humanitarian diplomacy is needed, he emphasized, urging the Russian Federation to help on the Government side, and Turkey and the United States to help in opposition-controlled areas. Urging renewed efforts by all sides to reach a negotiated and peaceful settlement to the conflict in Syria’s north-west, he said 3 million extremely vulnerable civilians live in opposition-controlled areas. All conflict parties and those with influence on armed opposition groups must renew their engagements with United Nations mediators to reach a negotiated solution and prevent a potential bloodbath.

Stressing that civilians must be able to seek protection, he noted that neighbouring countries, in particular Turkey, already generously host millions. Now is not the time to close borders, but the time for international responsibility-sharing. The United Nations-led deconfliction system for Syria needs to be relaunched with rebuilt trust among humanitarian and medical actors, and with the participation of all relevant parties, including the Russian Federation. Efforts to increase crossline humanitarian assistance must continue within Syria, and the United Nations-led cross-border operation to the north-west must continue beyond July. The latter cannot be replaced by non-governmental organization-led responses or by crossline programming. The Security Council must ensure a continued United Nations-led cross-border response from Turkey and improved conditions for crossline responses out of Damascus. The bombing of a water station on 2 January has worsened critical access to water for people in Idlib, he said, calling on the Syrian and Russian air force and other conflict parties to ensure water infrastructure is not attacked. While urging Turkey to ensure unimpeded access for maintenance of the Alouk water station, he asked all actors to respect water-sharing agreements and ensure that water is not used as a political bargaining chip.

Civilians affected by war have the right to assistance and essential services, irrespective of who controls the territory, he said. Yet, “reconstruction” or any longer-term programming for rebuilding of homes, schools and services inside Syria is highly politicized. Counter-terrorism measures and sanctions have similarly prevented service providers and humanitarian actors from providing a timely supply of critical machines, trainings, commodities and consumables.

The first Syrian refugee babies born in Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley or in Jordan’s Zaatari camp are now 10 years old, and they have never seen the land of their ancestors, he lamented. There is no real relocation programme to third countries, and little chance of integration where the refugees have received protection. Conditions inside Syria are still not conducive for mass return, he said, calling on all Council members to cooperate in addressing the future of Syrian refugees. The Government of Syria should work with international stakeholders and implement much-needed safeguards to guarantee real conditions for voluntary, safe, protected and assisted return of displaced Syrians. The gap between needs and available aid continues to grow, he warned, urging donor countries not to turn their backs in 2022.

Statements

MONA JUUL (Norway), Council President for January, speaking in her national capacity and in that of co-penholder on the Syria humanitarian file, said the humanitarian needs of the Syrian people must be the Council’s overriding priority. Noting that millions of people each month receive aid via the United Nations cross-border aid delivery mechanism, she said that, as co-penholders, Norway and Ireland support any and all effective modalities for the delivery of humanitarian assistance. As reported by the Secretary-General, crossline convoys are still not able to replicate the size and scope of cross-border deliveries, which remain the main lifeline for millions of Syrians. Spotlighting the harsh weather conditions and a reported escalation of air strikes in north-west Syria, she went on to voice concern about the impact on civilians of the recent attack on a prison in Al-Hasakah. In that regard, she called on all parties to respect humanitarian law, including the prohibition of indiscriminate attacks and the protection of civilians, declaring: “Above all else, our common goal should be to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people.”

DMITRY A. POLYANSKIY (Russian Federation), recalling that the cross-border aid mechanism was extended through 10 July 2022, said several problems need to be tackled over the next five months in order to balance the United Nations humanitarian efforts in Syria. Pointing out that crossline aid deliveries from within Syria have rapidly expanded, he said any stalling of humanitarian convoys — including to Idlib — cannot be regarded as anything but sabotage and a direct threat to the lives of civilians. The plan devised in October 2021 to better equip the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs to that end must be urgently launched. “No amount of humanitarian aid can effectively replace hospitals, power plants, factories and schools that are running smoothly,” he said, calling for redoubled support to such development efforts in Syria. Council members must also avoid turning a blind eye to the negative impact of unilateral sanctions on the lives of ordinary Syrians, he said, expressing his hope that the Secretary-General will pay more attention to that important matter in his future reports.

KHALILAH HACKMAN (Ghana) said terrorism is unjustifiable and unacceptable, causing water crises, hobbling economic conditions and sparking violence at a time when life-saving humanitarian assistance is needed, especially during the pandemic. A political solution in Syria requires parties to respect a nationwide ceasefire and dialogue-driven negotiations. The welcomed renewal of the cross-border mechanism offers a lifeline to 3 million vulnerable people in north-west Syria. Deploring the use of aid as a weapon of war, she called on parties to allow deliveries. Turning to recent violence, she urged all parties to adhere to international obligations to protect children and civilian infrastructure. The Council and the international community must show solid support for the Syrian people as they grapple with monumental crises.

FERIT HOXHA (Albania), drawing attention to the dire humanitarian conditions in which 90 per cent of Syrians live in poverty and many face displacement, violence and multiple crises, said life-saving assistance is a priority. But aid must go beyond the provision of food and medicine, as Syrians need education, freedom and hope. The Council has often shown that it can take action and affect change, he said, urging the 15-member organ to open other border crossings to allow aid workers to reach the millions of people who require basic assistance. All States must respect international humanitarian law and civilian protection measures, he said, also asking them to ensure the rapid, safe passage of aid deliveries.

JAYNE JEPKORIR TOROITICH (Kenya) expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in Syria’s north-east and south, where civilians face shelling, death, destruction and displacement, stressing the importance of protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure. On the economic situation, she said 50 per cent of households are food insecure and 75 per cent of those buy food on credit. Coercive measures are inhibiting the ability of the Government to provide support and services, she said, calling for the lifting of sanctions. Ensuring access to aid is critical and cross-border aid delivery operations should continue. The Security Council must speak with a single voice, as it did in adopting resolution 2585 (2021).

NATHALIE BROADHURST ESTIVAL (France) said that 90 per cent of Syria’s population lives under the poverty line and its children only know of war, urging an end to hostilities. The recommendation by the Panel of Experts to improve the deconfliction mechanism must be implemented. With the need for medical aid rising, Syria must respect international humanitarian law. Stressing the importance of impartiality of humanitarian aid, she said Syria has preconditioned or instrumentalized aid, which is a mistake. The European Union is a major donor and will remain so. However, without a political settlement, there is no durable solution. France’s position on lifting sanctions and reconstruction remains unchanged. Syrian refugees cannot return home when they are threatened by the regime.

XING JISHENG (China) said that the conditions in Syria are “deeply worrying” due to many factors, ranging from the decline in income, rapid rise in food prices, the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a shortage of water and winterization supplies. While the Syrian Government has taken some helpful measures to address the economic situation, the civil war, terrorism and sanctions continue to have a serious impact, he said, calling for more to be done to help with post-war reconstruction efforts and the provision of emergency humanitarian assistance, as well as vaccines, food and water supplies. He welcomed updates on the crossline humanitarian operations by the World Food Programme (WFP) in the north-west and hoped the rest of the deliveries will go smoothly. The economic blockade and sanctions must be lifted to enable reconstruction, and assistance provided must not have any political strings attached. He went on to note that the mandate on the Bab al-Hawa border had been extended to July 2022, adding that such measures must be carried out while respecting Syria’s sovereignty. Further, monitoring must be strengthened.

Mr. ECKERSLEY (United Kingdom) noted that 13.4 million people are in desperate need of humanitarian assistance across Syria. In the country’s north-west, there are 3.4 million people whose humanitarian needs can currently only be met by the scale of assistance provided by the United Nations cross-border mandate, he said. Expressing concern about continued shelling and use of besiegement and starvation as tools of war, as well as grave violations of children’s rights, he reflected on the work of the Independent Senior Advisory Panel on Humanitarian Deconfliction in Syria and the Board of Inquiry, which noted that it was “highly probable" that the Syrian regime and/or its allies were behind attacks on four civilian facilities. Calling for accountability for these crimes and condemning similar attacks, he stressed that any mechanism that sets out to support the protection of civilians and facilitation of humanitarian aid depends on armed actors taking their obligations seriously, including through participation in the deconfliction mechanism. By targeting schools, hospitals and emergency first responders, the Assad regime and the Russian Federation have demonstrated scant regard for international humanitarian law throughout the conflict, he said, reiterating the obligation on all parties to avoid civilian casualties.

JUAN GÓMEZ ROBLEDO VERDUZCO (Mexico) expressed concern about the humanitarian consequences of the new wave of violence that has broken out in the north-east of the country and underscored the need to protect and evacuate the children in prison. Noting that more than 45,000 people had been displaced due to the clashes, on top of 14 million people in urgent need of humanitarian aid, he asked: “How much longer will this go on?” He voiced concern about the fate and psychological state of the children in camps, including Al-Hol, “who have known nothing but war, and will be called on to rebuild the country”. While welcoming updates on the six-month crossline humanitarian aid plan, amid a bitter winter which has fatal consequences for some, he noted that it is not a long-term plan. Therefore, more needs to be done to help people rebuild their lives, aside from early recovery projects. While welcoming information pertaining to a conflict reduction mechanism, which enables humanitarian aid delivery in less adverse conditions, he pointed out that such measures will remain insufficient without a political will for accountability measures.

RAVINDRA RAGUTTAHALLI (India) cited the lack of progress on the political track as the fundamental reason for the aggravating humanitarian situation in Syria, underscoring the need for commitment by all parties — particularly external players — to a Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process. Highlighting the paramount importance of a nationwide ceasefire and stressing that cross-border operations cannot continue “in perpetuity”, he called on the United Nations to enhance crossline operations, and on the international community to promote projects that bring jobs to the Syrian people. The recent offensive by ISIL/Da’esh in Al-Hasakah requires a focus on the involvement of external players in the growth of terrorist groups in Syria. “The continuing neglect of this issue by the international community will cause irreparable damage to our collective fight against terrorism,” he stressed. He expressed concern about the serious conditions in internally displaced person camps and that humanitarian assistance declined in 2021, urging the Relief Coordinator’s Office to harmonize data related to early recovery and resilience projects.

MOHAMED ISSA ABUSHAHAB (United Arab Emirates) said the provision of aid to civilians remains a priority in the north-west and south, and now particularly in the north-east, where the recent ISIL/Da’esh offensive in Al-Hasakah has impeded delivery. Welcoming the continuation of aid delivery for another six months, based on resolution 2585 (2021), he said the provision of medical supplies, including COVID-19 vaccines, is another priority, as less than 5 per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated. To that end, the United Arab Emirates has sent more than 97 tons of medical aid to Syria, in addition to more than 200,000 vaccine doses. Encouraging States to redouble their efforts to support the early recovery of civilian infrastructure, notably for education and health care, he said international efforts must also address the financing obstacles for these projects. He also highlighted the importance of supporting Syrian women and girls, especially those in camps, who are at risk of sexual and gender-based violence.

RONALDO COSTA FILHO (Brazil) said the situation in Syria continues to be characterized by violence, acute economic crisis, escalating hunger, a raging pandemic, systematic human rights violations and a stalled peace process. Voicing support for the United Nations cross-border humanitarian operations, he said such support remains essential as a bitter winter worsens the already terrible situation of people living in camps and informal settlements. Noting the importance of keeping those humanitarian operations under detailed and close monitoring and of seeking ways to facilitate an increase in crossline aid deliveries, he reiterated his delegation’s calls on all parties to comply with their humanitarian obligation and for ensuring that aid complies with the principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence. He also reiterated calls for a national ceasefire and for an end to the deliberate targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, while voicing concern about the effects of unilateral sanctions and about the impact of recent events in Al‑Hasakah on civilians.

MICHEL XAVIER BIANG (Gabon), expressing deep concern about the deteriorating situation in Syria, said “there is no genuine hope on the horizon”. Humanitarian aid is desperately needed, food insecurity is rising and the vast majority of the population now lives below the poverty threshold. “This is morally unbearable,” he stressed, emphasizing that the international community must remobilize to help those most in need. Emphasizing that aid must not be subject to politicization, he cited the need for provisions to ensure that humanitarian assistance can be traced and for the proper documentation and protocols to be followed. He went on to advocate for more support for early recovery projects, noting that the Syrian Government has authorized some action in that area, and paid tribute to humanitarian workers who continue to risk their lives to help the country’s people.

LINDA THOMAS-GREENFIELD (United States) drew attention to severe winter conditions, the COVID‑19 pandemic and protecting refugees, stressing that needs for warm clothing and food are at crisis levels, exacerbated by the prevalence of waterborne diseases. Noting that the United States is the single largest humanitarian donor to Syria, she said the Council must do more; everyone must step up their financial support. The Council must pursue every opportunity to bolster funding to help Syrians in need. Emphasizing that crossline aid is a complement to and not a substitute for cross-border assistance, she said the Council must renew and ensure cross-border points are kept open to ensure delivery of critical supplies, including COVID‑19 vaccines. The Council sent a strong message in adopting resolution 2565 (2021), and now facilitating vaccine access is essential, she said, urging stakeholders to work towards this end. Thanking States that are hosting Syrian refugees, she said forcing them to return now could be dangerous, leading to such consequences as forced detention, torture or death. The humanitarian crisis is a threat to international peace and security, she stated, emphasizing the need for all stakeholders to do everything in their power to help the people of Syria.

Taking the floor a second time, Mr. POLYANSKIY (Russian Federation) expressed surprise over the comments by the United Kingdom’s delegate on violations of international humanitarian law, given that his country struck Syria “more than 4,000 times”, including in one attack in which citizens were killed. The Russian Federation has always been guided by deconfliction principles, he said, adding that issues related to it must be solved by the Organization in consultation with Syria, which will be able to describe what deconflicting constitutes “in fact”. On protected status granted to certain objects in Idlib, he said it cannot be sure if they are as described or military locations.

BASSAM SABBAGH (Syria) said that “blatant economic terrorism and policies of collective punishment through unilateral coercive measures” are responsible for the suffering of millions of his country’s citizens, who are deprived of basic needs, including food, medicine and health-care supplies. The “illegal and inhumane” siege has limited the Syrian Government’s ability to meet the basic needs of its people and to implement programmes in partnership with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), among others, he said, taking issue with the “unethical acts of some influential countries”, peddling false claims to carry out their “anti-Syria objectives”. Such acts, as well as those of States who withheld assistance to the humanitarian response plan for Syria, obstruct his country’s implementation of resolution 2585 (2021), impede its efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals and hamper safe conditions for the return of the displaced, he said.

Turning to events in Al-Hasakah Governorate, he recalled the delivery of two letters on the crimes of ISIL/Da’esh and United States forces, which claimed the lives of civilians and led to the destruction of civilian infrastructure. Such events showed the inability of the United Nations and other organizations to meet such challenges, he stressed, adding that the Syrian Government made every effort to meet the needs of the displaced amid extreme weather conditions, although it has limited capacity due to the imposition of unilateral coercive measures. Taking exception to comments by some delegates who used the Senior Advisory Panel on humanitarian deconfliction to “make false claims”, he pointed out that they forgot about the crimes of the “illegal global coalition”, which destroyed Raqqa, among other places. Noting that United States forces destroyed two educational facilities, a fuel station and a bakery in Al-Hasakah, he asked: “Shouldn’t they be held accountable?” He went on to reaffirm Syria’s position of rejecting cross-border mechanisms, which violate its territorial integrity, and are used by groups such as Al-Nusra Front to control Idlib and detain its residents as human shields.

ÖNCÜ KEÇELI (Turkey) said the cross-border mechanism is a lifeline to 3.4 million people in the north-west. Last year alone, almost 10,000 trucks left Turkey to deliver life-saving assistance to 2.4 million people. His country is fully committed to implementing resolution 2585 (2021) in all its aspects, including crossline access. The existing United Nations requests are processed with this understanding. As noted in the resolution, early recovery projects can broaden humanitarian activities through responding to community needs and reducing dependence on foreign aid. It is important that these projects are implemented without any discrimination throughout Syria based on the United Nations needs assessment. Humanitarian assistance is needed because the Syrian regime, Da’esh and PKK/YPG continue to violate international humanitarian law. Deploring that the United Nations has become the “aftermath intervention service” in Syria, Afghanistan, Yemen and South Sudan, he stressed the need to address the root causes of the conflicts. In the case of Syria, the root cause is the restriction of fundamental rights and freedoms by the regime.

ZAHRA ERSHADI (Iran) said that as Syria’s people continue to suffer, nothing is more important than ensuring that country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. This can be done through ending Israel’s aggressions against Syria. The guarantors of the Astana format in December 2021 urged the international community, the United Nations and its humanitarian agencies to enhance their assistance to the whole of Syria through “early recovery and resilience projects”. Such activities are key in preventing a further increase in the number of people in need and reducing dependence on external assistance. Serious efforts are needed to remove unilateral sanctions imposed on Syria. Those unlawful measures have prolonged the sufferings of the people and adversely affected the work of international and national humanitarian agencies there. Due to the lack of cooperation by the other sides, progress is much slower than expected on the crossline operations in areas not controlled by the Government. It is also important to ensure that the aid that entered Syria through a border crossing does not fall into the hands of terrorist groups.

