Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Sub-district Factsheets - Quneitra Governorate, April 2018

Introduction

This multi-sectoral needs assessment is part of a monthly data collection exercise which aims to gather information about needs and the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The factsheets present information collected in February 2018, referring to the situation in January 2018.

These factsheets present information at the community level for four sub-districts in Quneitra governorate. Selected key indicators for the following sectors are included in the factsheets: displacement, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), health, food security, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education. The factsheets do not cover the entire range of indicators gathered in the questionnaire.