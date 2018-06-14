14 Jun 2018

Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Sub-district Factsheets - Idleb Governorate, Ariha District, April 2018

Infographic
from REACH Initiative
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.38 MB)

Introduction

This multi-sectoral needs assessment is part of a monthly data collection exercise which aims to gather information about needs and the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The factsheets present information collected in February 2018, referring to the situation in January 2018.

These factsheets present information at the community level for 21 sub-districts in Idleb governorate. Selected key indicators for the following sectors are included in the factsheets: displacement, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), health, food security, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education. The factsheets do not cover the entire range of indicators gathered in the questionnaire.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.