Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Sub-district Factsheets - Rural Damascus Governorate, March 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Rural Damascus is a largely agricultural governorate that surrounds Damascus city. Since 2013, Rural Damascus has had the largest number of communities classified as besieged by the United Nations, most of which were in Eastern Ghouta. However, on February 18th, a new ground and air offensive was launched on Eastern Ghouta, further intensifying the already severe humanitarian challenges faced by residents.

Furthermore, this offensive has triggered the displacement of tens of thousands of people, many to collective shelters throughout other parts of Rural Damascus and others to Aleppo, Hama and Idleb govenorates. For more information on the humanitarian situation in Eastern Ghouta and displacement from the area please see the March 2018 Eastern Ghouta Rapid Assessment and the IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) March Rapid Assessment of Evacuations from Eastern Ghouta.

In March 2018, 4 assessed communities, Saqba, Ein Terma, Duma, and Harasta, all located in close proximity to the east/northeast of Damascus city, reported that only 1-25% of the pre-conflict population remained. Furthermore, 8 of the assessed communities reported that members of the pre-conflict population had left, primarily due to an escalation of conflict. An estimated 649,050 IDPs were reportedly residing in assessed communities, with the majority residing in Qudsiya (approximately 437,500). Duma, Ein Terma and Arbin were the only assessed communities to report IDP arrivals in March, with approximately 67,350 new arrivals reported coming from Harasta and Kafr Batna sub-districts. In the majority of assessed communities, pre-conflict populations and IDPs reportedly lived in independent apartments or houses (76% and 61% respectively). However, in Saqba, Ein Terma, Duma and Harasta, private spaces not meant for shelter were the most commonly reported shelter types for both IDPs and pre-conflict populations.

Additionally, 8 of the assessed communities, primarily to the east/northeast of Damascus city, reported a lack of fuel, and 88% of these communities reported burning productive assets as a coping strategy.

Nine communities reported facing barriers to accessing healthcare, most commonly due to disabilities, injuries or illness preventing travel and security concerns when travelling to facilities. The majority of the communities with security concerns were primarily located to the east/northeast of Damascus city and reportedly used medical coping strategies such as recycling medical item and using non-medical items for treatment. Additionally, 9 communities reported that the water tasted and smelled bad, and 6 communities, in Rural Damascus and Duma districts, reported having an insufficient amount of water to cover household needs. Of the assessed communities, 13 reported experiencing difficulties in accessing food with the high cost of some items (e.g. prices of some core food items were nearly quadruple the Syrian average price), and a lack of resources to purchase available foods being the most commonly reported challenges.

Additionally, Saqba, Ein Terma, Duma and Harasta all reported that some residents were going days without eating in order to supplement insufficient household incomes. The food situation in the assessed communities was especially difficult, as the governorate average food basket price (87,802 SYP) is higher than the most commonly reported household income (less than 50,000 SYP). Furthermore, 8 of the assessed communities reported that children faced barriers to education due to the destruction of facilities .