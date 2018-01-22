22 Jan 2018

Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Sub-district Factsheets - Idleb Governorate, December 2017

from REACH Initiative
Published on 31 Dec 2017
Introduction

These findings are based on data collected directly (in Turkey) from Key Informants residing in the communities assessed.Information was collected from Key Informants in 143 communities in 21 sub-districts of Idleb governorate. For each question asked, confidence levels were assigned based on the Key Informant’s area of expertise and knowledge of the sector-specific situation.For a full description of the methodology, please see the Terms of Reference, available on the REACH Resource Centre.

Methodology and limitations

This multi-sector needs assessment is part of a monthly data collection exercise which aims to gather information about needs and the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The factsheets present information collected in December 2017, referring to the situation in November 2017.

These factsheets present information at the community level for 21 sub-districts in Idleb governorate. Selected key indicators for the following sectors are included in the factsheets: displacement, shelter, non-food items (NFIs), health, food security, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and education. The factsheets do not cover the entire range of indicators gathered in the questionnaire.

For full visualisation of all indicators collected, please see the SIMAWG Needs Identification Dynamic Reporting Tool, available here: http://www.reach-info.org

