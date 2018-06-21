Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Rural Damascus Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Rural Damascus is a largely agricultural governorate that surrounds Damascus city. On February 18th 2018, a new ground and air offensive was launched on Eastern Ghouta, further intensifying the already severe humanitarian challenges faced by residents. This offensive triggered the largest displacement of civilians out of the besieged suburbs of Eastern Ghouta since 2013. Many of these civilians relocated to collective shelters throughout other parts of Rural Damascus and others to Aleppo, Hama and Idleb governorates. For more information on displacement please see the April 1-14, IDP Situation Monitoring Initiative (ISMI) Rapid Assessment of Evacuations from Eastern Ghouta to North-West Syria.

In 10 of the assessed communities, mainly in Kafr Batna sub-district, Key Informants (KIs) estimated that only 1-25% of the pre-conflict population remained. Furthermore, KIs in 4 of the assessed communities reported that members of the pre-conflict population had left in April, primarily due to an escalation of conflict. An estimated 578,150 IDPs were reportedly residing in assessed communities, with the majority residing in Qudsiya (approximately 437,500). Pre-conflict populations and IDPs in the majority of the assessed communities reportedly lived in independent apartments or houses. However, for both IDPs and pre-conflict populations in Duma, private spaces not meant for shelter were the most commonly reported shelter types. Additionally, unlike March, where 8 of the assessed communities reported a lack of fuel, all of the assessed communities reported having access to a sufficient amount of fuel in April. This could be attributed to fuel prices dropping significantly from March to April. For example, the price of diesel was 2,018 SYP in March, and in April, the price dropped to 348 SYP.

KIs reported healthcare and protection as two of the top priority needs in the assessed communities throughout Rural Damascus. This is significant as 15 of the assessed communities reported facing barriers to accessing healthcare, most commonly due to security concerns when travelling to facilities. The majority of the communities with security concerns were located to the east/northeast of Damascus city, indicating that the security situation in these neighbourhoods was not stable in April. In terms of water, 7 communities reported that the water tasted and/or smelled bad. Additionally, Qudsiya and Duma reported having an insufficient amount of water to cover household needs. Furthermore, 16 of the assessed communities reported experiencing difficulties in accessing food with the high cost of some items and a lack of resources to purchase available foods being the most commonly reported challenges. However, food prices dropped significantly since March, when core food items (i.e. bread, rice, lentils, sugar, cooking oil) were nearly quadruple the Syrian average prices. While this price drop seemed to improve the situation throughout the assessed communities (i.e. in March four communities reported residents went days without eating and this was not reported in April), the majority of communities still reported using coping strategies to deal with a lack of income. In 15 of the assessed communities, KIs reported residents borowing money from family and friends as a coping stratagy. Additionally, KIs in Kisweh and Sabbura communities reported that some children were being sent to work or beg as a coping strategy.