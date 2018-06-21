Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Quneitra Governorate, April 2018

OVERALL FINDINGS

Quneitra governorate is located in southern Syria in the Syrian Golan Heights. Situated within the Jordan River Basin in close proximity to the Mediterranean Sea, Quneitra receives the highest average rainfall throughout Syria. Approximately half of the assessed communities in Quneitra sourced their water from closed wells, and all communities reported having a sufficient amount of water to cover household needs. Additioinally, Key Informants (KIs) reported that water was fine to drink in all of the assessed communities.

Approximately 50,796 IDPs were reported in 25 of the assessed communities. Pre-conflict populations reportedly lived in independent apartments or houses in all of the assessed communities. KIs reported that IDPs most commonly lived in either independent apartments or houses (48%) or shared apartments or houses (32%). Additionally, KIs in Syda and Rafid reported that IDPs most commonly resided in tents. The majority of the assessed communities reported that solar power was their main source of electricity. However, in Quneitra city, KIs estimated that 76-100% of the buildings were damaged and the primary source of electricity was batteries. Of the assessed communities, 24 stated that residents experienced a lack of fuel. Burning productive assets and plastic were the most commonly reported coping strategies to deal with insufficient fuel. Notably, 54% of the assessed communities also reported acute respiratory infections as one of the most commonly reported health issues faced by community members in April. KIs in 22 communities reported that women most commonly gave birth in medical facilities in neighbouring communities rather than facilities within their community. Additionally, KIs in 9 of the assessed communities reported having no available medical facilities within their communities.

KIs reported that food security was the top priority need in the assessed communities. Of these communities, 24 reported that residents were producing their own food. Additionally, all of the assessed communities reported that residents were also obtaining food through purchase. Nonetheless, KIs reported that in the majority of communities, residents faced difficulties in accessing sufficient amounts of food. The most commonly reported barriers were a lack of resources to buy food and some food items being too expensive. Additionally, in the March and April Market Monitoring Situation Overview, food prices saw the largest fluctuation in 12 months. The rise in prices was attributed to market actors altering behaviour in response to widespread food distribution, which is especially relevant as all but one of the communities assessed in the area received food distributions in the past 12 months. Business and trade, and unstable, daily employment were the most commonly reported sources of income in the majority of assessed communities. However, none of the assessed communities reported that residents had sufficient amounts of income to meet household needs. All of these communities reported borrowing money from family or friends as a coping strategy to deal with the lack of income, and 35% of the communities also reported sending children to work or beg as a coping strategy3. Children faced additional barriers to education in 11 of the assessed communities, most commonly due to services located too far away, destruction of facilities, and a lack of teaching staff.