Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, September 2019

CONTEXT

Following the implementation of a new ceasefire deal between the Government of Syria (GoS) and armed opposition groups on 31 August, airstrikes decreased across Idleb governorate and surrounding areas in September 2019. However, sporadic shelling and airstrikes in northern Hama and southern Idleb governorates, in addition to recurring security incidents in northern Aleppo governorate, continued to negatively impact humanitarian conditions and present challenges to humanitarian operations. Furthermore, with the start of the new school term in late September, the impact of hostilities on education became increasingly apparent, with reports that nearly half of the schools in Idleb governorate sustained conflict-related damage or were being used as shelters for IDPs. Some 150,000 school-aged children were reportedly in immediate need of education services across NWS. Additionally, with winter approaching, shelter and winter-specific needs became increasingly urgent issues, especially for those living in tents, makeshift shelters, or unfinished buildings.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Education became a more commonly reported priority need

As school went back in session in September, Education became the third most commonly reported priority need in NWS, with KIs in 359 (34%) of the assessed communities citing it as a top need. KIs in 528 (50%) assessed communities reported that not all children accessed education services in September, with the primary barriers to access reported as a lack of teaching staff (50%), a lack of school supplies (49%) and the distance to services being too far (48%). Further, KIs in 265 (25%) assessed communities reported that children were not attending school in nearby communities if facilities in their community were not available or functioning. Across NWS, KIs in 101 (19%) of 1,051 assessed communities reported that challenges to accessing education mainly affected girls. Access to education was further limited in conflict-affected areas, where KIs in 174 (66%) of 264 conflict-affected communities reported that not all children accessed educational services in September. While the primary barriers in conflict-affected communities where children lacked access were those listed above, KIs also reported the routes to educational services being unsafe (26%) and early marriage (17%) as barriers to access.

Challenges to access enough food reported in addition to income insufficiency

Food security was reported as a priority need by KIs in 508 (48%) assessed communities in September. While KIs in only 81 (8%) assessed communities reported food insufficiency, KIs in all (100%) communities reported challenges to accessing sufficient food, which was reflected in the fact that KIs in 629 (59%) communities reported that food was only somewhat sufficient. Further, KIs in 272 (26%) assessed communities reported that people received food through distributions. Compared to other areas, food distributions were proportionally most commonly reported to take place in western Aleppo (62 of 96 communities; 65%). Livelihoods was also reported as a priority need by KIs in 329 (31%) assessed communities. In communities where income insufficiency was reported, the most commonly cited coping strategy was borrowing money from family and friends (80%), followed by sending children to work or beg (56%). The third most commonly reported coping strategy was reducing the size of meals (22%). In conflictaffected areas, reducing the size of meals and skipping meals were reported by KIs in 87 (35%) and 53 (21%) assessed communities respectively.