Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, October 2018

In October 2018, violent clashes continued along the demilitarized zone implemented in northwest Syria (NWS) in September, however, conflict sharply decreased in October as compared to mid-September. Additionally, NWS also witnessed a decline in internally displaced person (IDP) arrivals and departures in October, likely a result of the reduction in the number of airstrikes and the decrease of violent conflict. Please see the ISMI Overview of IDP Movements in Northern Syria, October 2018 for further information. Despite the drop in IDP movements in October, some areas throughout NWS remained densely populated, limiting access to shelters and available spaces in settlements. In addition, heavy rainfall resulting in floods at the end of October affected approximately 400,000 IDPs living in makeshift camps.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Distance to healthcare facilities in northern and western Aleppo

Key informants (KIs) reported that of the 507 assessed communities, in 78% healthcare was a top priority need in October. In 65% of the assessed communities, KIs reported that there were no medical facilities functioning in the community. The lack of medical facilities in northern and western Aleppo has been influenced by over 160 attacks since 2014 targeting healthcare workers and facilities.

While efforts to rehabilitate healthcare facilities have been carried out in an attempt to improve access to facilities , KIs in 27% of assessed communities reported the high cost of transportation to health facilities and in 26% the lack of transportation or long distance to facility as a main barrier. In addition, in 72% of the assessed communities, KIs reported that women delivered babies in facilities in a nearby community. This indicates that while services exist, transportation and distance to facilities posed common barriers to access.

Access to food in Idleb impacted by a lack of stable livelihoods

Of the 175 assessed communities in Idleb, KIs in 66% reported that food was a top priority need in October. In 80% of the assessed communities, KIs reported that there was a lack of resources to buy available food in the markets and in 70% some types of food staples were too expensive.

As most common ways to obtain food in the assessed communities, KIs in 95% reported that food was bought in markets, in 81% that food was obtained through own production, and in 37% that food was received through distributions. KIs in 78% of assessed communities reported that the average monthly household income was less than 50,000 SYP. The primary income sources reported were unstable daily employment reported by KIs in 91% of assessed communities and income from farm ownership reported by KIs in 85%. As KIs in the majority of communities reported that cost was a barrier to accessing available food in October, this indicates that the low average income in the governorate is contributing to barriers in accessing food.

High rent prices and specific housing conditions in Hama

KIs in 51% of the 90 assessed communities in Hama reported that there were no rooms available to rent. Additionally, rent prices reported by KIs in Hama (9,940 SYP) were on average considerably higher than in the other assessed governorates in NWS (5,820 SYP). KIs in a high percentage of 54% of the assessed communities reported that IDPs were being hosted without paying rent and in 21% that spontaneous returnees were being hosted without paying rent.

Furthermore, KIs in 27% of assessed communities reported that IDPs held formalised squatting tenancy agreements.