Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, November 2020

Overview

The following situation overview aims to inform the humanitarian response through highlighting the context of residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in communities, sites and settlements across non-government-held areas of Northwest Syria (NWS). To do so, multi-sector findings on key humanitarian needs are presented within broader contextual findings, such as increasing numbers of IDPs living in camps and settlements, and ongoing economic deterioration. Findings are extracted from four REACH assessments all undertaken in October and November 2020: the Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) (data collected between 1-17 October); the Emergency Needs Tracking (ENT) System (data collected throughout November); the Shelter Count exercise in Dana and Jandaris sub-districts (analysis of images taken on 18 and 24 August); and the Market Monitoring (MM) exercise (data collected between 2-11 November). More information on data sources and methodologies can be found at the end of the overview.

Context

Multiple shocks over the past year have led to a socio-economic context where the people of NWS are faced with eroded employment opportunities, shortages of basic goods and services, and the resultant deterioration of household coping mechanisms. Extreme volatility of the Syrian Pound (SYP) to the United States Dollar (USD) exchange rate has resulted in a significant devaluation of the SYP. Currency devaluation has further led to reductions in household purchasing power, as seen through an 87% increase in the cost of the regional Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) since May 2020.

COVID-19 has had a disproportionately negative impact on households given the aforementioned context of socio-economic disintegration. COVID-19 has resulted in further supply-chain disruptions, panic buying, and restrictions on trade, industry and agriculture. Households have also experienced COVID-19 related disruptions in access to both livelihoods and basic services. HSOS data from October shows that all livelihood sectors have been impacted, but trade-related jobs were the most impacted; key informants (KIs) in 74% of assessed communities in northern Aleppo and 56% in Idleb stated trade was either partially or totally affected. The same period saw KIs report education services closed entirely in 64% of assessed communities in Idleb and 60% in northern Aleppo.

Overall, the volatility of the SYP and the economic impacts of COVID-19 have made households extremely vulnerable to anticipated shocks in the coming months, such as the onset of the winter season, an increase in violence and displacement, and/or a disruption in aid provision as a result of further loss of access.

Key Findings