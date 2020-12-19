Syria
Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, November 2020
Attachments
Overview
The following situation overview aims to inform the humanitarian response through highlighting the context of residents and internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in communities, sites and settlements across non-government-held areas of Northwest Syria (NWS). To do so, multi-sector findings on key humanitarian needs are presented within broader contextual findings, such as increasing numbers of IDPs living in camps and settlements, and ongoing economic deterioration. Findings are extracted from four REACH assessments all undertaken in October and November 2020: the Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS) (data collected between 1-17 October); the Emergency Needs Tracking (ENT) System (data collected throughout November); the Shelter Count exercise in Dana and Jandaris sub-districts (analysis of images taken on 18 and 24 August); and the Market Monitoring (MM) exercise (data collected between 2-11 November). More information on data sources and methodologies can be found at the end of the overview.
Context
Multiple shocks over the past year have led to a socio-economic context where the people of NWS are faced with eroded employment opportunities, shortages of basic goods and services, and the resultant deterioration of household coping mechanisms. Extreme volatility of the Syrian Pound (SYP) to the United States Dollar (USD) exchange rate has resulted in a significant devaluation of the SYP. Currency devaluation has further led to reductions in household purchasing power, as seen through an 87% increase in the cost of the regional Survival Minimum Expenditure Basket (SMEB) since May 2020.
COVID-19 has had a disproportionately negative impact on households given the aforementioned context of socio-economic disintegration. COVID-19 has resulted in further supply-chain disruptions, panic buying, and restrictions on trade, industry and agriculture. Households have also experienced COVID-19 related disruptions in access to both livelihoods and basic services. HSOS data from October shows that all livelihood sectors have been impacted, but trade-related jobs were the most impacted; key informants (KIs) in 74% of assessed communities in northern Aleppo and 56% in Idleb stated trade was either partially or totally affected. The same period saw KIs report education services closed entirely in 64% of assessed communities in Idleb and 60% in northern Aleppo.
Overall, the volatility of the SYP and the economic impacts of COVID-19 have made households extremely vulnerable to anticipated shocks in the coming months, such as the onset of the winter season, an increase in violence and displacement, and/or a disruption in aid provision as a result of further loss of access.
Key Findings
A lack of financial resources was found to be preventing households from meeting basic needs. With daily labour as the most common sources of income, low wages was reported as a barrier to meeting basic needs in over 90% of assessed communities. The lack of financial resources was exacerbated by an increased regional SMEB value, reaching +87% since May.
The expansion and overcrowding of camps and sites create challenges in the provision of basic services, while also raising concerns over the further spread of COVID-19. REACH shelter counts estimate an increase of roughly 13,000 IDP shelters housing 78,000 individuals in camps and sites between February and August 2020 in Dana Sub-district alone.
The onset of winter will be extremely challenging for newly displaced households due a reported inability to afford non-food items (NFIs). KIs reported that new IDP arrivals primarily rely on markets or private means to purchase basic needs, and IDPs were unable to afford key NFIs in 93% of assessed locations. Connected, 85% of KIs in assessed communities stated that the preferred modality of support for newly displaced households was cash or voucher assistance.
Economic deterioration has forced households to resort to negative coping strategies, leading to severe protection concerns among children. For instance, child labour and early or forced marriage were widely reported coping strategies due to a lack of household income.