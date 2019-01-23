Humanitarian Situation Overview in Syria (HSOS): Northwest Syria, November 2018

Introduction

HSOS is a monthly assessment that aims to provide comprehensive, multi-sectoral information about the humanitarian situation inside Syria. The assessment is conducted at the community level covering displacement, shelter and non-food items (SNFI), health, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food security and livelihoods (FSL), and education.

The factsheet presents information gathered in 840 communities across Idleb (262 communities), northern and western Aleppo* (482 communities), Hama (92 communities), and Homs (4 communities) governorates. Data was collected during the month of December 2018, and refers to the situation in the northwest region in November 2018. Findings are indicative rather than representative, and should not be generalised across the region.

